Starpowa Launches Newly Designed Website

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpowa, a leading provider in healthcare and vitamins, today announced the launch of its newly designed website at www.starpowa.com. The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality and enriched content areas to help customers looking for enriched hair, nails and skin.

"We are excited to debut our brand new company website to our customers, clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to understand how Starpowa works and the benefits it offers customers," said Sean Phillips head of digital marketing. "This website redesign is truly another way we at Starpowa are committed to creating the best experience for our customers and website visitors as possible."

Starpowa's new website will be regularly updated with news on new company products, accomplishments and events as well as industry developments and news.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and check out the different ways in which Starpowa products can help customers look and feel great.

For further information on Starpowa, visit Starpowa.com or alternatively, email hello@starpowa.com.

