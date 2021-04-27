Starry Welcomes Komal Misra As Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starry, Inc., a hybrid fiber licensed gigabit wireless internet service provider, today announced that Komal Misra has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role Misra will lead all financial operations and planning for the company and strategic corporate development. Misra joins Starry after having most recently served as Global Head of Corporate Finance for IPsoft where she was responsible for all FP&A, procurement, investor relations and corporate development.

"Over the last two years, Starry has experienced a tremendous acceleration in our business across every metric - our people, technology innovations, network coverage and customers. We're entering our next critical phase of growth and we're thrilled to welcome Komal to helm our company's financial operations," said Chet Kanojia, co-founder and CEO of Starry. "Starry has an ambitious roadmap that will take us to new cities, covering millions of new households over the next several years. Komal will be an important part of the executive team that helps guide and shape our expansion. We're thrilled to welcome her to Starry."

"I am excited for the opportunity to join a fast-growing, mission-driven company like Starry," said Komal Misra, Chief Financial Officer of Starry. "Over the course of my career, I've sought out opportunities to not just challenge myself, but work with teams that I feel are building something unique in the marketplace. Starry is doing precisely that with its innovative broadband access technology. Broadband access has never been more important and Starry is playing a central role in shaping how we deliver affordable, high-quality access across this country."

Misra brings more than 20 years of corporate finance and investment experience to her new role at Starry. Prior to her role at IPsoft, she served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Vice President of Finance at Cognizant, a Fortune 200 Company. Prior to Cognizant, she spent over a decade in the asset management industry as a technology investor and portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein. She has also held engineering and finance roles at AT&T Bell Labs, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and Punj Lloyd Private Ltd.

Misra earned her MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In addition, she holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Misra joins Starry's executive team led by co-founder and CEO Chet Kanojia along with co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Joe Lipowski; co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Alex Moulle-Berteaux; General Counsel William Lundregan; co-founder and Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Advancement Virginia Lam Abrams; and Senior Vice President of People Resources Tiffany Mosher.

Starry Internet is available across five major metro areas including Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Denver, with an expansion roadmap that will cover more than 40 million U.S. households. To learn more, visit: https://starry.com

ABOUT STARRY, INC.

At Starry, Inc., we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit-capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We're building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and putting the customer experience at the heart of everything we do. Headquartered in Boston and backed by world-class investors, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Denver and is expanding nationwide. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com/ .

