Stars Align With Message Of Hope And Unity In "We Love New York" Tribute To Uplift During COVID-19 Pandemic Presented By DuJour Media

"While we are all experiencing very challenging times I wanted to honor my hometown, the backyard to media that fuels the world, and the city hit hardest by the pandemic, New York," says DuJour Media CEO and Founder, Jason Binn. "Thinking about what it means going forward I wanted to create an uplifting message about 'we' to one of the most resilient cities in the world and capture this time of courage and heroic strength that will always remain part of New York. This moment brought creativity and imagination to the forefront where I was able to utilize all of the sectors of DuJour to spread this message."

The powerful sentiment of "we" has been featured across multiple platforms from Dujour.com to the summer issue, app and now in the "We Love New York" video. "We Love New York" features Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone, Naomi Watts, Venus Williams, Kevin Costner, Lionel Richie, Michael Douglas, Fran Drescher, Gene Simmons, Daisy Fuentes, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Michael Caine, Tony Robbins, Steven Tyler, Clive Davis, Gloria Estefan and more, written, produced and directed by Jason Binn.

The tribute can be found here: https://dujour.com/news/we-love-new-york-video-tribute-presented-by-dujour-media

About DuJour

DuJour is a luxury lifestyle media company focused on fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, and wine and spirits. DuJour Media publishes a monthly digital edition alongside a quarterly print publication in an oversized glossy format, mailed directly to the homes of the 100K most affluent and influential individuals in the country. DuJour.com and the DuJour app are monthly interactive extensions of DuJour accessing over 400K consumers who account for over 70% of the nation's affluence and influence.

SOURCE DuJour Media

Related Links

https://dujour.com/

