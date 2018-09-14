Stars and Strikes Announces Grand Opening Event in Summerville, SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced the Grand Opening Party for their brand-new Summerville, South Carolina location. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and features the largest discounts of the year.

Discounts and specials at the Grand Opening Party include:

$2 games of bowling

games of bowling buy-one-get-one free games of laser tag & bumper cars

buy-one-get-one free game cards

prize giveaways

The Stars and Strikes Grand Opening Celebration also includes remote broadcasts from local radio stations, face painting, activities and much more.

The Summerville location is Stars and Strikes' thirteenth location and their first in the state of South Carolina. The company has invested over $7 million in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs.

The 57,000 square foot facility located at 4570 Ladson Road houses 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes in the signature Main St Lounge. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes features a 7,000+ square foot arcade that is home to over 100 popular video and redemption games. The expansive arcade includes a prize store where players can browse for prizes that can be purchased with game prize tickets. The facility also encompasses a two-story laser tag arena, bumper cars, the 7/10 Grille restaurant and a large full-service bar surrounded by big screen TVs for sports viewing.

Stars and Strikes fills a need for premiere event space in Summerville, with private party rooms, and an upscale corporate event room that seats 200 with a full, private bar. The Main St Lounge features VIP bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes.

"Opening the first Stars and Strikes in South Carolina is a milestone for our company. Summerville's large population of close-knit families makes the city an ideal location for us," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "Stars and Strikes is known in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee as the ultimate destination for family fun. We will extend this reputation to the greater Charleston area. There is truly something for everyone at Stars and Strikes."

