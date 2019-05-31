Stars and Strikes Dallas Doubles the Size of Their Arcade and Builds New 2-Story Laser Tag Arena

DALLAS, Ga., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced that renovations to its Dallas location are complete. Opened in 2008, the chain's Dallas location has been a popular, family-friendly destination for Dallas/Hiram residents and visitors.

The 50,000+ square foot facility located at 2400 Hiram Acworth Highway recently underwent a thorough remodel and upgrade. These renovations include:

Doubling the size of its arcade room, adding over 30 new arcade games, including Virtual Rabbids, a new virtual reality roller-coaster experience

The addition of a new Two-Story Laser Tag Arena with an immersive "Space" theme.

New Winners Circle redemption story, where guests can "Shop" for prizes with their virtual tickets won in the arcade.

A re-imagined interior with new flooring, paint colors, premium flooring and decorative lighting.

Upgraded restrooms at the bowling lanes.

"We are excited to unveil the renovations to all of our guests. The expanded arcade is just huge and offers a place for our guests to get away and play with friends and family in an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "The Dallas community has always supported us, and we wanted to provide them with the best family entertainment experience possible."

Stars and Strikes is excited to continue to be an active member of the Dallas/Hiram community. The company invested over $1.4 million in the renovations, creating new jobs, most of which will be filled locally. For more information or to apply for employment, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com.

For more information, interviews or press images, contact:

Scott Harris, Director of Marketing

678-780-9227 or via email at Sharris@StarsandStrikes.org

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, two-story laser tag, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1,000 people throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

