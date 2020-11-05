Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Rolls Into Concord, North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes recently opened their brand-new Concord, North Carolina location on October 19th, which is the 15th location for the company. The Concord Grand Opening Celebration takes place on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and features the biggest discounts of the year!

The incredible Grand Opening offers include:

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Game Cards for their state-of-the-art Arcade!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE games of their (NEW!) 2-story LED Laser Tag!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE sessions of Bumper Cars!

$2 games of Bowling!

games of Bowling! Prize Giveaways!

The Stars and Strikes Grand Opening Celebration will also include remote broadcasts from local radio stations, activities and much, more!

The Concord location is Stars and Strikes' second in the state of North Carolina. The company has invested over $7 million in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs and at the same time creating a safe environment where families can have fun.

The 58,000 square foot facility located at 545 Concord Parkway N – in the old Kmart building – houses 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes in the brand-new S&S Lounge. The VIP lanes provide an intimate space for added privacy and the lounge offers an atmosphere where adults can unwind and connect with one another. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes features a HUGE, 10,000 square foot arcade that houses over 100 popular virtual reality, video and redemption games. The expansive arcade includes a prize store where players can browse for prizes that can be purchased with tickets won on the arcade games. The facility includes a brand-new two-story LED laser tag arena, bumper cars and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports viewing. The Concord location also features CJ's Tavern, where guests can take a break from the action to enjoy chef-crafted cuisine or an award-winning cocktail.

Stars and Strikes fills a need for premiere event space in Concord, with private party rooms, and the S&S Lounge, featuring VIP bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes. "We're excited to bring the Stars and Strikes concept to Cabarrus County and the surrounding area, and provide family-focused entertainment that guests of any age can enjoy", said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.

The new Stars and Strikes offers affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes was voted the #1 birthday party destination in Atlanta by Atlanta Parent magazine in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

SOURCE Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers

Related Links

https://www.starsandstrikes.com

