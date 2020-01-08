Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Rolls Into Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes recently announced the Grand Opening of their brand-new Raleigh, North Carolina location. The Grand Opening event takes place on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and features the largest discounts of the year.

Discounts and specials at the Grand Opening include:

Stars and Strikes features upscale bowling, virtual reality, arcade, laser tag and bumper cars.

$2 games of bowling



games of bowling buy-one-get-one free games of laser tag & bumper cars



buy-one-get-one free game cards



prize giveaways

The Stars and Strikes Grand Opening Celebration will also include remote broadcasts from local radio stations, face painting, activities and much, much more.

The Raleigh location is Stars and Strikes' fourteenth location and their first in the state of North Carolina. The company has invested over $7 million in the new facility, creating over 100 jobs.

The 63,000 square foot facility located at 4020 Capital Boulevard – in the old Burlington Coat Factory building – will house 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes in the signature Main St Lounge. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes features an 8,000+ square foot arcade that houses over 100 popular virtual reality, video and redemption games. The expansive arcade includes a prize store where players can browse for prizes that can be purchased with tickets won on the arcade games. The facility includes a two-story laser tag arena, bumper cars and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports viewing. The Raleigh location also features CJ's Tavern, where guests can take a break from the action to enjoy chef-crafted cuisine or an award-winning cocktail.

Stars and Strikes fills a need for premiere event space in Raleigh, with private party rooms, and an upscale corporate event room that seats 200 with a full, private bar. The Main St Lounge features VIP bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes. "Opening the first Stars and Strikes in North Carolina is a milestone for our company. Raleigh's large population of close-knit families makes the city an ideal location for us," said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "Stars and Strikes is known in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina as the ultimate destination for family fun. We will extend this reputation to the greater Raleigh area. There will truly be something for everyone at Stars and Strikes."

The new Stars and Strikes offers affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes was voted the #1 birthday party destination in Atlanta by Atlanta Parent magazine in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

