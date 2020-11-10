Stars, Artists, and Fans log-on to the World's First Virtual Speedy Comics Convention from Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedy Group, parent company of Dubai-based comics store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics - the first Arab superhero multiverse in the world - is hosting Speedy Comics Con 2020 - the first virtual comic convention hosted from the UAE, on 13th and 14th November 2020. The two-day event will feature a convention show-floor and vendor area, livestream panel discussions with stars and artists, one-to-one video chats with A-lister comic celebrities, a cosplay contest, and the opportunity to get personalized autographs on photos and posters. The full event agenda, tickets to attend the virtual convention, and prices for exclusive opportunities are now available on www.speedycomicscon.com.

Rashid Mohammed Zubair Al Farooq, Chairman of the Advisory Board for Speedy Comics, said: "Speedy Comics Con 2020 is the latest virtual destination for comic fans the world over - brought to them proudly from Dubai! The stars and artistes who are part of this had no hesitation in confirming their participation, no doubt confident of the legacy of quality, unique experiences that Dubai brings to the world."

In recognition of a Dubai initiative to engage a global community, Speedy Comics Con 2020 is supported by the Dubai Tourism (DTCM).

Ticket prices range from US$5 (AED 18) for a single livestreaming session to USD 150 (AED 550) for a 2 Minute VIP One-on-One Video Chat with Ray Fisher or Jon Bernthal. The Speedy Comics Con Live Stream package deal, with access to eight livestreams for the price of four, is available at USD20 (AED73). The full list of prices is available on the event website.

Celebrities confirmed to participate in the world's first virtual comic convention include stars and artists such as Ray Fisher, Jon Bernthal, Ray Porter, Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Brandan Routh, Tara Strong, Asher Angel, Katie Cassidy, Saïd Taghmaoui, Bob Layton, Sam Witwer, Erica Durance, Caity Lotz, Courtney Ford and many more.

Participating amongst the aforementioned celebrities at this year's Speedy Comics Con is Lauren Ridloff who stars in Marvel's the "Eternals." Ridloff who has a hearing impairment is the first female 'person of determination' to play a superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her presence elevates the calibre of this virtual convention as it will continue to encourage the youth from across the region to follow their passion whilst keeping in line with the true spirit of the city of Dubai - believing that impossible is always possible.

"Comic culture is a major driver of creativity and community, and at Speedy Comics, we believe that the world needs more positive platforms for the exchange of ideas, where people can interact with a community of the like-minded. We appreciate the guidance, enthusiasm, and support of Dubai Tourism and that of our partners and sponsors," Rashid Farooq added.

Speedy Comics Con 2020 Event Details

During the two-day virtual convention, attendees will be able to access the Live Show Floor that features an 'Artist Alley' and a Vendors Area for merchandise and unique collectibles.

The eagerly awaited, crowd-favorite Cosplay Competition will also take place during the virtual event. Participants are invited to showcase their ingenuity and bring their favorite characters to life and compete for the best cosplay attire across three categories - Super Heroes & Super Villains; Anime Characters; and Video Game Characters.

To participate, contestants must have cosplay photographs and a cosplay skit video that can be up to two minutes. Participants will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes that total AED 15,000/- with the top three finalists in each category standing to win cash prizes of up to AED3,000.

Official partners of Speedy Comics Con include: Dubai Tourism, Masar Raching, City Walk, Middle East Film & Comic Con, COMFEST 2020, GALAXYCON, Empire Entertainment, Shooting Stars, Italia Film International, Geek House Show, Enforcer Channel, Roxy Cinemas, Cosplay Arabia, Comicave, loom pop, Undone, Vaulted Vinyl, Jobedu, MagpieHTx LLC, Script2 Screen, Artfarm, Heroes for Hire, Peaceful Mind Foundation and the Rashid Center for People of Determination amongst others.

For more details on Speedy Comics Con, the full event agenda, and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.speedycomicscon.com.

About Speedy Group

Speedy Group has created a phenomenon in pop culture for the very first time in the Gulf. The Speedy Group was created in 2018 and is one of the biggest toys and vintage pop culture groups in the G.C.C. with rights to brands such as Geek House Show, Vaulted Vinyl, Undone and Jobedu, all of which can be found at their retail store located in City Walk, Dubai, UAE.

