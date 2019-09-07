Stars of Science Debuts New Format for Season 11

Since it first aired in 2009, the premier pan-Arab 'edutainment reality' TV show, has invited Arab inventors between the ages of 18-35 from around the world to create sustainable solutions that aim to benefit people's health, make their daily lives easier, and protect the environment.

"The world needs sustainable technologies now more than ever," said Khalifa E. Al-Kubaisi, Manager of Media Relations & Press Office at QF. "Stars of Science recognizes that addressing the challenges of our time means developing solutions that meet the demands of the communities they serve."

"Under the supervision of our expert judges, Arab innovators have the opportunity, through Stars of Science and QF's commitment to offering pathways for transforming ideas into impact, to make a difference in their home country and throughout the region," Al-Kubaisi noted.

The nine-episode series will follow the path of eight contestants and their projects in several rounds of conceptualization and prototyping and a decisive round of testing, before the final episode.

One major change is a new state-of-the-art innovation space that provides an opportunity for the innovators to exchange ideas as they work on their projects.

The familiar jury, Professor Fouad Mrad, Professor Abdelhamid El-Zoheiry, and Dr. Khalid Al-Ali, are returning to judge projects and provide guidance to the contestants.

"Collaboration is at the heart of any great invention," said Dr. Khalid Al-Ali, Stars of Science jury member. "While a great idea may spring from one mind, it takes a tenacious collective effort to make it an impactful reality. The new season promises to introduce groundbreaking technologies and to give viewers an exciting glimpse into the kind of collaborative effort needed to bring innovations to life."

This year, members of the show's alumni network will return to help with casting and to co-host alongside Khaled Al Jumaily, in the evaluation episodes.

This growing innovation family, which now comprises 139 members across 18 countries, is generating more than $14 million in revenues and research funds, while winning an array of innovation awards.

