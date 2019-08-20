Starship Technologies Raises $40 Million in Additional Funding and Announces 100 University Campus Expansion Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starship Technologies, the world's leading autonomous delivery service, today announced that it has closed $40M in Series A funding. The company, which has just become the first to complete 100,000 commercial deliveries, also announced that it plans to expand its service to 100 university campuses in the next 24 months. Delivery robots have arrived at the University of Pittsburgh. Purdue University, Indiana is launching on September 9 with more following shortly.

With the closing of this Series A funding round, Starship has now raised a total of $85 million. The company will use the new funding to rapidly expand its services to more university campuses. The round was led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from prior investors including Shasta Ventures, Matrix Partners, MetaPlanet Holdings and others, as well as new investors including TDK Ventures, Qu Ventures and others.

"This new investment will see Starship expand onto more campuses as we head towards a goal of offering our services to over one million students," said Lex Bayer, CEO of Starship Technologies. "An entire generation of university students are growing up in a world where they expect to receive a delivery from a robot after a few taps on their smartphone. The reception to our service both on campuses and in neighborhoods has been phenomenal. Our customers appreciate how we make their lives easier and give them back the gift of time."

About Starship Technologies

Starship Technologies is revolutionizing deliveries with autonomous robots. They are designed to deliver food, groceries, and packages locally in minutes. The delivery robots have traveled hundreds of thousands of miles and met millions of people across 100 cities around the world. They drive autonomously but are monitored by humans who can take control at any time. Starship was founded by two Skype co-founders, Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis. Former AirBnB executive Lex Bayer is CEO.

