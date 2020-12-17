Start 2021 with a Refreshingly Clean Slate, thanks to Cottonelle® Brand

Today, the leading toilet paper and flushable wipes brand announced the launch of the Cottonelle ® Brand Refreshingly Clean Slate , a program that gives people the opportunity to start 2021 as fresh as possible, and a chance to win $21,000. The ask? Tell us what you're looking forward to in the new year, while sharing one thing from 2020 you want to leave behind, for a chance to win. For every valid sweepstakes submission, Cottonelle Brand will donate $20.21 to United Way , up to a $1 million total donation. Plus, 20 lucky sweepstakes entrants will be randomly selected to win $21,000 each to start their year fresh.

Here's how to enter, today through December 31, 20201:

Take one square of toilet paper and write one thing on it you want to leave behind from 2020.

Snap a photo of the toilet paper square and share it on Twitter or Instagram, explaining what and why you're leaving it behind and what you're looking forward to in 2021.

Follow and tag @cottonelle and use #RefreshinglyCleanSlate and #Sweepstakes to be entered to win one of 20 total $21,000 prizes.

"We recognize many people are looking to begin the new year fresh and sometimes the easiest way to release something is to write it down," says Eleonora Daireaux, North America Cottonelle Brand General Manager. "In addition to the refreshingly clean feeling you get from our products, our goal is to end the year with a positive impact on our communities and help people start their 2021 with a refreshingly clean slate."

Cottonelle Brand and Kimberly-Clark are longtime supporters of United Way; in 2019, Kimberly-Clark and its employees donated more than $5 million to United Way programs. Earlier in 2020, the Cottonelle Brand committed $1 million and one million rolls of Cottonelle Brand toilet paper to United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

"United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community in more than 40 countries and territories," added Daireaux. "The Cottonelle Brand is proud to help numerous United Way programs make 2021 brighter for the communities they serve."

To learn more about the Cottonelle® Brand Refreshingly Clean Slate program, including sweepstakes rules for content submission, please visit Cottonelle.com or join the conversation online by following @Cottonelle on Twitter or Instagram.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle®, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-Clark.com.

1 Entrants must be 21 years old or older, and live in the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. No purchase is necessary to enter. For official rules visit cottonelle.prizelogic.com.

