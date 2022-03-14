Start Co. Ventures' NBMBAA® Accelerator Winners Lite Tuition and Grab My Bag, Partner to Make Travel Easier for Students, Ahead of Pistons Scholarship Game Award

DETRIOT, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1970, the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) is dedicated to developing partnerships that result in the creation of intellectual and economic wealth in the black community. Their new Accelerator Program led by Start Co. Ventures, invited the top 3% of 600 companies to compete, of which two of those businesses were Lite Tuition and Grab My Bag, Inc.

Logo for Lite Tuition. Helping students pursue education without the debt. Grab My Bag Logo. Book a flight, book a grab.

On Friday March 4, 2022, Marc D. Alexander, Founder and CEO of Lite Tuition, the only fundraising platform specifically for students to raise funds for tuition, without the burden of debt, and Emory Reignz CEO and Founder of Grab My Bag, a luggage delivery service from the airport baggage claim carousel to the traveler's requested location, competed against each other, with Lite Tuition taking home 1st place and Grab My Bag, Inc. grabbing 3rd in the competition. But the real winners here, will be the students pursuing higher education that these companies will be able to assist through their new partnership.

Emory Reignz, CEO/Founder of Grab My Bag said, "We are ecstatic to be working with Lite Tuition in support of their mission to eliminate student loan debt for millions of students. Students in pursuit of education, shouldn't be weighed down by tremendous debt for the rest of their lives."

This Friday March 18th, 2022, Lite Tuition in partnership with Grab My Bag & the Detroit Pistons and Motor City Cruise, will be awarding a $500 scholarship to a lucky fan, in an effort to promote the amazing opportunities at Lite Tuition, while fueling the fan's education fundraising initiative on the platform.

"We recognize the financial burdens placed on students around the country and want to make sure that higher education is affordable and accessible to all." – Marc D. Alexander, Founder/CEO, Lite Tuition.

Marc will be speaking at this year's Michigan College Access Programs and Personnel (MI-CAPP) in Grand Rapids, and hosting a webinar for NewU University, the first 3-year Bachelor's Degree University in the United States, on March 17, 2022. MI-CAPP brings people together who have an active interest in providing support for success in formal, post-secondary education, Grab My Bag encourages anyone traveling to these events, back to college, or to future education related conferences, to check out their website where they can book a grab for assistance with their luggage once they land.

