Start Earning More Travel Rewards With the Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels.com® announced today the launch of its first-ever credit card: the Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card. The new, no-annual-fee1 card was designed with the traveler in mind, offering rewards that transform everyday spending into more rewarding travel.

Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card

Hotels.com already has one of the most generous rewards programs in the industry. As a Hotels.com Rewards member, you collect one stamp for each night stayed at any eligible property. After collecting 10 stamps, you'll get a reward night to stay at one of the half a million properties Hotels.com offers — it's that simple.2 The Rewards program is free to join.

The new Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card helps you earn reward nights even quicker! With virtually any purchase made on the card, you can unlock more opportunities to collect more stamps, on top of what you are already earning during your stays. When you make $500 in purchases on the card, you'll get a stamp valued at $110.3

Rewarding Cardholder Benefits and Features

Snag a Reward Night Upfront – As a new cardholder, you'll get a reward night worth $125 just by spending $1,000 on card purchases in the first three months of opening an account 4 . (If your reward night costs less than $125 , cardholders do not receive the cost difference. Taxes and fees are excluded.)

– As a new cardholder, you'll get a reward night worth just by spending on card purchases in the first three months of opening an account . (If your reward night costs less than , cardholders do not receive the cost difference. Taxes and fees are excluded.) Get Stamps When You Spend … And When You Stay

Each time you spend $500 on purchases anywhere Visa is accepted, you'll collect a stamp valued at $110 . 3

on purchases anywhere Visa is accepted, you'll collect a stamp valued at .

Plus, you'll collect one stamp for each night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com 2

No Annual Fee 1 – Refer to Important Credit Terms.

– Refer to Important Credit Terms. Silver Membership 5 – In your first year as a cardholder, you'll enjoy an upgraded membership level that offers travel perks such as free breakfast, airport transfers, free Wi-Fi and more at select VIP properties.

– In your first year as a cardholder, you'll enjoy an upgraded membership level that offers travel perks such as free breakfast, airport transfers, free Wi-Fi and more at select VIP properties. Cell Phone Protection 6 – Pay your monthly cell phone bill with you card and receive up to $600 protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible). Learn more.

– Pay your monthly cell phone bill with you card and receive up to protection against damage or theft (subject to a deductible). Learn more. No Foreign Currency Conversion Fee1 – A great benefit for the international traveler. Refer to Important Credit Terms.

Turn everyday spending into more relaxation, more exploration, more me-time, more we-time, and more glee-time. Cardholders hold the key to unlocking personalized travel adventures with the ability to redeem at over half a million properties in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

"We believe that traveling should be rewarding, and Hotels.com is excited to offer another way for travelers to earn more rewards through their everyday spending," said Ben Blake, Senior Vice President for Hotels.com brand. "The Hotels.com Rewards program already offers freedom and flexibility to redeem reward nights at half a million properties — you're not tied to any one city, chain or room type. And now the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card helps unlock way more, even faster."

The no-annual-fee card1 is issued and serviced by Wells Fargo. Interested applicants can visit www.hotels.com/creditcard beginning in September of 2020 to submit an online application and start earning rewards. For a list of cardholder benefits, visit www.hotels.com/creditcard.

"We're thrilled to enter into this relationship with Hotels.com, and expand our co-brand business with such an influential consumer travel partner," said Joe Wold, head of Co-brand Credit Cards in Wells Fargo's Card, Retail and Merchant Services group. "Our shared vision for elevating the customer rewards program has resulted in one of the most competitive travel cards in the industry."

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. A $5 fee is charged on each Reward Night redeemed, unless redeemed on the app. See T&Cs https://www.hotels.com/customer_care/terms_conditions.html?pos=HCOM_US&locale=en_US

© 2020 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST #2083949-50

1 There is a variable APR of 16.49% to 24.49% for purchases and balance transfers. There is a cash advance APR of 24.74%. These APRs will be based on your creditworthiness and will vary with the market based on U.S. Prime Rate. Minimum interest charge will be no less than $1.00. A balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of balance transfer, whichever is greater, applies. A cash advance fee of either $10 or 5% of the amount of each advance, whichever is greater, applies. This information about the cost of the credit card account described here is accurate as of 06/15/2020. To find out what may have changed, call 1-877-209-2971. The Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card is issued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

2 When you book and stay 10 nights at a Hotels.com® Rewards eligible property, you will earn one (1) reward night at a Hotels.com Rewards eligible pre-pay property. The maximum value of the reward night is the average daily rate of your 10 stamps collected, excluding taxes and applicable fees. The value of your reward night does not count towards any taxes or fees. You may pay the difference if you choose a room that costs more than the value of your reward night. Package bookings and bookings made using a coupon do not qualify. Although a $5 redemption fee applies to certain bookings, that fee is waived for Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Cardholders. See the Hotels.com Rewards Terms and Conditions for complete details.



3 Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card cardholders will earn one stamp in the Hotels.com Rewards program for every $500 spent in net purchases (purchases minus returns and credits) using your Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card. You must have an open and active Hotels.com Rewards membership in which you are earning stamps in US dollars in order to earn stamps with your Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card. Hotels.com may charge a redemption fee for each reward night redeemed. This fee will not be charged for Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card cardholders if your card account is open at the time of redemption. ATM transactions, cash advances of any kind, balance transfers, cash equivalents such as money orders and prepaid gift cards, casino gaming chips, wire transfers, off-track wagers, lottery tickets, or bets or wagers transmitted over the internet, fees or interest posted to a linked account, including but not limited to returned payment fees, late fees, and monthly or annual fees are not considered purchases and do not earn stamps. If your Hotels.com Rewards membership is closed for any reason and you retain your Hotels.com Rewards Visa credit card, you will no longer earn stamps. Refer to the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card Rewards Program Agreement Terms and Conditions for additional details.



4 To qualify for the introductory bonus of one (1) reward night valued at $125 (the "reward night"), a total of at least $1,000 in net purchases (purchases minus returns and credits) must post to your account within 90 days from the date the account is opened. The reward night will show as redeemable at Hotels.com® 1 – 2 billing periods after it is earned. You must have an open and active Hotels.com Rewards membership in which you are earning stamps in US dollars to receive this reward night. This offer is limited to one reward night in total. Hotels.com may charge a redemption fee for each reward night redeemed. This fee will not be charged for Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card cardholders if your card account is open at the time of redemption. If you choose a room, apartment, or other equivalent accommodation that costs more than $125, you pay the difference and you are responsible for taxes, fees, and other charges. If you choose a room, apartment, or other equivalent accommodation that costs less than $125, the redemption value of the reward night is limited to the cost of the accommodation before taxes, fees, and other charges. There will be no remaining redemption value associated with this reward night and there will be no cash refund for any residual amounts. Cash advances and balance transfers do not apply for purposes of this offer and may affect the credit line available for this offer. ATM transactions, cash advances of any kind, balance transfers, cash equivalents such as money orders and prepaid gift cards, casino gaming chips, wire transfers, off-track wagers, lottery tickets, or bets or wagers transmitted over the internet, fees or interest posted to a linked account, including but not limited to returned payment fees, late fees, and monthly or annual fees are not considered purchases and do not earn credit towards this reward. Refer to the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card Rewards Program Agreement Terms and Conditions for additional details about the Program.

5 You must have an open and active Hotels.com® Rewards membership in which you are earning stamps in US dollars to earn Hotels.com Rewards Silver. You automatically earn the Hotels.com Rewards Silver tier for 12 months from the date the account is opened. Usage of the card is not required and your Hotels.com Rewards Silver tier will not be removed if the card is closed. To continue to earn Hotels.com Rewards Silver tier past the 12 months, please refer to Hotels.com Rewards program terms and conditions located at hotels.com/rewards for detailed information. If you have already qualified for Hotels.com Rewards Silver, your Hotels.com Rewards Silver tier will automatically extend for 12 months at the expiration of your current membership period.

6 Cellular Telephone Protection can reimburse the eligible Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card cardholder for damage to or theft of a cell phone. Reimbursement is limited to the repair or replacement of your original cell phone, less a $25 deductible with a maximum benefit limit of $600 per claim and $1,200 per 12-month period. This benefit does not cover cell phones that are lost (i.e., disappear without explanation). This protection is only available when cell phone bills are paid from your Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card. The coverage does not apply if the cell phone bill is paid from a Wells Fargo Debit Card, Wells Fargo Business Credit Card, Wells Fargo Commercial Card, or from the card that is linked to a Line of Credit. Coverage does not apply to cell phones that are rented, borrowed, or received as part of a prepaid plan. Electronic failure or issues related to the software of the device are not covered. Cellular Telephone Protection coverage begins the first day of the calendar month following your first cell phone billing on your Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card, and remains in effect when you continue to charge your total monthly cell phone bill to your Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card. This protection may not be equivalent to or better than other applicable coverage. This is supplemental coverage not otherwise covered by another insurance policy (for example, cell phone insurance programs, or your homeowner's, renter's, automobile, or employer's insurance policies) and may be applied after all other insurance. For complete coverage benefits and exclusions regarding this protection, refer to www.wellsfargo.com/ctps.

Note: Call your cellular provider (or sign on to their website) and request to set up automatic payments. Setting up automatic payments is not required to qualify for the Cellular Telephone Protection; however, you need to pay your monthly cell phone bill with your eligible Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card to get up to $600 protection.

SOURCE Hotels.com

Related Links

https://www.hotels.com

