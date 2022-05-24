Start-Up and Mid-Market Benefits Expert Joins Nava Benefits

"It's clear from Therese's track record that she is a rare talent," said Bryan Davis, Nava's National Practice Leader. "Therese's ability to think proactively and strategically on behalf of her clients sets her apart from other benefits consultants. It's already evident how strong her client relationships are and how committed she's been to helping employers navigate an antiquated, broken healthcare system. As a modern benefits brokerage fueled by relationships, we are excited to help Therese deepen those relationships while also building new ones."

Therese has spent her career focused on employee benefits. While serving as a Client Executive at Marsh & McLennan Agency for the last six years, she focused on the startup and mid-market segment, helping these high-growth, complex companies find creative and scalable ways to attract and retain talent. In particular, Therese has extensive experience deploying impactful employee education campaigns that drive benefits utilization and grow employee confidence.

"I joined Nava Benefits to help build a company that reflects the core needs of HR and to have a direct role in determining what the future of employer-sponsored healthcare should look like," stated Rubio. "The employers I work with are bogged down by the unnecessary complexity of managing employee benefits in a system that feels firmly stuck in another era. Nava offers a fresh approach that makes it dramatically easier for HR departments to offer employees benefits typically associated with Fortune 500 companies, such as primary care, mental health, fertility, adoption assistance and a host of other offerings."

About Nava Benefits

Nava Benefits is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 49% who receive insurance through their employers. With the Nava Benefits Search Engine, employers can discover and learn about 600+ providers across 28 benefits categories, backed by reviews from fellow HR professionals. By partnering with healthcare and benefits advisors from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. Nava is also a recipient of Inc's Best Workplaces 2022 . For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com .

Media Contact

Kimberly Dreisinger

[email protected]

SOURCE Nava Benefits