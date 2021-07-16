Start-Up Nation Central appoints Avi Hasson as new CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-Up Nation Central, the independent not-for-profit organization connecting global corporations, investors, and governments to the Israeli tech innovation ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Avi Hasson as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Avi Hasson, new CEO of Start-Up Nation Central (Credit: Vered Farkash) Start-Up Nation Central's new CEO Mr. Avi Hasson with H.E Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security (Credit: Vered Farkash)

Hasson's career spans executive leadership roles in the business, technology, and not-for-profit sectors. He served as Chief Scientist at Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, and as Founding Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), the government entity tasked with planning and executing innovation policy in Israel. Prior to his government service, Hasson was a General Partner at Gemini Israel Funds, one of Israel's top venture capital firms. Upon leaving his position at the IIA in 2017, he joined early-stage venture firm Emerge as a General Partner, and serves on the board of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) - the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions.

In addition to his long record of public service, Avi has distinguished himself as a leader with some of Israel's most important not-for-profit organizations. He serves on the board of the Sheba Medical Center, SpaceIL – an organization promoting scientific and tech education with the aim of landing the first Israeli spacecraft on the moon – and the Israel Tech Challenge, which offers tech-training programs to address Israel's industry-wide tech talent shortage.

Hasson will build on his vast experience at the nexus of private, public, and NGO investment in Israeli innovation to advance Start-Up Nation Central's mission of amplifying Israel's position as a leader in global innovation.

The announcement comes at an important moment for the Israeli tech ecosystem:

Significant Growth in Tech Ecosystem: According to data by Start-Up Nation Finder , Israel is among the leading countries in tech investment growth with a 152% year-over-year increase in the first six months of the year, compared to global investment growth of 112% over the same period. As of today, Israeli startups have raised 38 mega-rounds this year, having eclipsed the 21 mega-rounds raised in 2020 in less than six months. Furthermore, there have been 39 IPOs and 4 SPACs so far compared to 21 IPOs in all of 2020 and 12 in 2019.

As documented by in a joint report with the Israeli Innovation Authority, the shortage in skilled tech talent poses a major challenge for innovation ecosystem. and its affiliated research and policy institute are poised to assist decision-makers to address this and other challenges across the Israeli innovation sector. The Abraham Accords Opportunity: The historic Abraham Accords have ushered in a new era of opportunity for the region. Start-Up Nation Central is well-positioned to connect governments and ecosystems, serving as a central connecter of participating nations around tech-based innovation. In April, the first UAE Ambassador to Israel , His Excellency Mohamed Al Khaja, joined with Start-Up Nation Central to launch a task-force focused on advancing collaboration between the Israeli and Emirati tech ecosystems. Earlier this week, the UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri also visited Start-Up Nation Central, accompanied by the ambassador, as part of her first official visit to Israel and announced a joint framework to address shared food and water security challenges. In parallel, Start-Up Nation Central has begun working with partners in the UAE and Bahrain to build key relationships.

Terry Kassel, Chair of the Start-Up Nation Central Board of Directors, said: "We are proud to welcome Avi Hasson to lead Start-Up Nation Central. Avi spent nearly three decades in various roles as a leader in the Israeli innovation ecosystem. He is uniquely suited to lead Start-Up Nation Central's work expanding the impact of Israeli innovation domestically, with new partners in the region, and around the world. In the wake of a global pandemic and major diplomatic breakthroughs, governments and corporate leaders are looking to Israel more than ever for solutions to their most urgent challenges. Start-Up Nation Central is prepared to meet this need under Avi's leadership and strategic vision."

Avi Hasson, incoming CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, commented: "There could be no better time to join Start-Up Nation Central than now – with the Israeli tech ecosystem bursting with unprecedented potential. Start-Up Nation Central does essential work advancing innovation locally and exporting innovation globally, and it is a great privilege to be taking on this new role. I look forward to working with the team at Start-Up Nation Central to leverage the organization's formidable relationships, track record, and platform to grow the impact and reach of Israeli innovation."

Avi Hasson will assume the position on September 1st, 2021.

