Start waxing down your surfboard, LOVESHACKFANCY X HURLEY has arrived!

The Postcards from Paradise collection speaks to the whole family, with pieces to outfit your crew and your surroundings, inviting into your space the slow and romantic vibe of a hidden Costa Rician surf spot.

The collection ranges from $60- $1400, and introduces new categories for both brands, including Beach Chairs & Umbrellas, hand crafted Surfboards by Stamps Surfboards, Skateboards and more. The first beach accessories launched into market by Hurley feature dual floral patterns, wooden sling chairs, fanciful fringe umbrellas and sand free reversible towels.

"This collaboration was such an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of what a traditional 'capsule' looks like, and let our creativity pour into multiple categories. LoveShackFancy's broader storytelling is magical, and empowered Hurley to drop into a more feminine point of view for the collection. The launch of Hurley Girls, Beach Accessories, and Skateboards paired with LoveShackFancy's fairy-tale prints makes for the most beautiful product and story imaginable," says Hurley.

A sun-kissed weekend of sand and surf in Costa Rica provided the backdrop for the collections creative. Koa Smith and Shama Beckford, two of Hurley's athletes are featured in the campaign, infusing themselves in local surf culture and community. The synergy between whimsy and sport encapsulated the balance of the two brands points of view.

"I could not be more excited to announce our collaboration with Hurley. From sand to city, the bikinis, wetsuits, straw hats and surf boards perfectly captivate the essence of fun in the sun bringing out the ultimate surfer girl in all of us!" – Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder & Creative Director

LoveShackFancy x Hurley launches June 17th, 2021 and will be available for purchase at core surf specialty stores like HSS and Spyder, retailers such as Shopbop.com, Nordstrom, Revolve and Bloomingdale's, as well as in-store at LoveShackFancy and Hurley brick & mortar stores, Loveshackfancy.com and Hurley.com.

From city to beach, and anywhere in between, the LoveShackFancy x Hurley collection is meant to be loved and lived in.

ABOUT HURLEY

Born from Water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Our unique blend of style and performance has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for innovation both in and out of water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journey can be followed.

ABOUT LOVESHACKFANCY

LoveShackFancy is inspired by vintage finds; the collection is rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace, with an emphasis on whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints. The brand originated from Rebecca Hessel Cohen's desire to design the perfect bridesmaid dress for her own ethereal summer wedding at her family home in Bridgehampton. From an initial collection of hand-dyed silk dresses, LoveShackFancy quickly gained a dedicated following for its romantic pieces that whisper of dream escapes and special moments. LoveShackFancy has existing boutiques in Manhattan's West Village & Upper East Side, NY, Sag Harbor, NY, Palm Beach, FL, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, Newport Beach, CA, and West Hollywood, CA.

