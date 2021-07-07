Start Your Engines: ‘Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge’ Announces Hellcat Grudge Race Participants and Opens Registration

Today, public registration opens for this year's MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. The annual event is back for 2021 and gearing up to be better than ever with a TV-versus-online build-and-race challenge, known as the Hellcat Grudge Race.

Eric Malone, star of MotorTrend's series "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South," and four of the most prominent stars in the automotive online space will go head-to-head on Woodward Ave. The all-star lineup includes Alex Taylor, Tavarish, Westen Champlin and Throtl. Malone and each of the online builders will receive a Challenger or Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye and $10,000 in cash for car modifications. The goal: build a drag-racing machine capable of besting Malone on Woodward.

Alex Taylor is a drag racer, mechanic and automotive content creator who grew up in the shop with her dad and competed in the 2013 HOT ROD Drag Week at age 16 as the youngest participant ever. Alex will be upgrading her NHRA Competition license, as she and her dad look to take their current build project in the 6-second, 200-mph range on the 1/4-mile drag strip

is a drag racer, mechanic and automotive content creator who grew up in the shop with her dad and competed in the 2013 HOT ROD Drag Week at age 16 as the youngest participant ever. Alex will be upgrading her NHRA Competition license, as she and her dad look to take their current build project in the 6-second, 200-mph range on the 1/4-mile drag strip Tavarish makes videos about fun, quirky and sometimes ruinously expensive project cars. He's known primarily for his rebuilding videos, buying broken or salvaged vehicles and bringing them to working condition. He has lots of opinions, most of which are wrong. His words, not ours

makes videos about fun, quirky and sometimes ruinously expensive project cars. He's known primarily for his rebuilding videos, buying broken or salvaged vehicles and bringing them to working condition. He has lots of opinions, most of which are wrong. His words, not ours Westen Champlin is a self-described "redneck scientist," auto guru from Kansas . His popular YouTube channel focuses on rebuilding and fixing pick-up trucks and other vehicles, earning a reputation of building some of the most ridiculous cars on the internet

is a self-described "redneck scientist," auto guru from . His popular YouTube channel focuses on rebuilding and fixing pick-up trucks and other vehicles, earning a reputation of building some of the most ridiculous cars on the internet Throtl is a small group of like-minded gearheads who enjoy giving cars a new lease on life. Focusing on building project cars from the ground up, they actually give one away to fans/supporters every 90 days. Combined, the team has owned more than 200 cars and might be seen in a neighborhood near you soon in their Throtl ice cream truck

"Roadkill Nights has grown tremendously over the past few years, but for 2021 we're bringing back the grassroots feel, the drama and the fun with the Hellcat Grudge Match to see who can build the craziest and fastest car," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "This is street racing on Woodward – the build rules are loose for a purpose so we can see these builders really push the envelope with their vehicles."

Enthusiasts will be able to follow the progress of the Hellcat Grudge Race builds by viewing videos and pictures from Malone and the online automotive builders throughout their process, including behind-the-scenes content and commentary, at dodgegarage.com/roadkill-nights.

MotorTrend will capture it all this year with two half-hour Roadkill episodes to air on MotorTrend's streaming service and on MotorTrend TV.

"I'm looking forward to matching my car modification and racing abilities against Alex, Tavarish, Westen and Throtl," said Malone. "I have some big plans for my SRT Hellcat Redeye that include coming to Pontiac with more than 1,000 horsepower under the hood. All of the Hellcat Grudge Race challengers better bring something really special to keep up."

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge returns for the sixth year as the traditional kick off to the Motor City's weeklong celebration of classic cars and car culture with legal street drag racing, classic and modern muscle car show, exhilarating interactive experiences and immersive, fun-filled activities at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Unlike any other event in the world, drivers of the fastest street-legal drag cars in America have the opportunity to drag race in front of spectators on historic Woodward Avenue as it is transformed from a street into a sanctioned, 1/8-mile drag strip.

Also returning for 2021 are Dodge thrill and drift rides in Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats, where participants can go for the rides of their lives as the supercharged HEMI® cuts the tires loose on the M1 Concourse skidpad and north loop portion of the track. Other returning fan favorites include the high-octane virtual head-to-head racing in Dodge Challenger SRT Demon simulators; classic and modern muscle car show; dyno testing; "Roadkill" stunts; flamethrower, wheelstander and pro-mod exhibitions; family-friendly activities; and an eclectic array of food truck offerings (subject to change).

Gates will be open for MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Drag racing starts at 11 a.m. Eastern. Fans can experience the excitement of Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge via livestream feed across a variety of channels, including:

Registration Information

Automotive super fans will be able to attend and take part in this year's ultimate car festival. Final capacity limits, rules and regulations will be in accordance with state and local health department guidelines.

Full details for spectator tickets, discounted Pontiac resident tickets, car show registration, participant application for drag racing and an extensive range of packages can be found now at https://www.motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights/.

Roadkill Nights is an event produced by ROADKILL, a brand of MotorTrend Group, with a hit show that delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" on the MotorTrend App and MotorTrend TV.

For more information on Roadkill and Roadkill Nights, follow @roadkillshow on Facebook and Twitter. Fans can follow the action for Roadkill Nights with hashtags #RoadkillNights and #PoweredByDodge.

Street racing can have serious legal and safety risks. Both ROADKILL and Dodge want enthusiasts to enjoy performance driving in a safe, controlled environment, run by professionals with vehicle safety inspections, driver evaluations and track safety.

ROADKILL

Dodge//SRT

SOURCE Stellantis