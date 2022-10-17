Starter Cultures Market by Application, Form, Composition, Microorganism and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Oct 17, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starter Cultures Market by Application (Dairy & dairy-based products, Meat & seafood, and Others), Form, Composition (Multi-strain mix, Single strain, and Multi-strain), Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeast, and Molds), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global starter cultures market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
North America is projected to witness the growth of 5.0% during the forecast period
The starter cultures market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% due to the rising awareness related to health trends, the popularity of starter culture is witnessing a surge in the region. According to the USDA, with an 11.9 percent share, food ranked third, behind housing (34.9 percent) and transportation (16 percent), among the expenditures of an average US household in 2020.
Key players in the region include DuPont (US), Biena (Canada), and Codex-ing (US). The starter culture market is projected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for dairy products and high per capita income. The increase in the production of fermented dairy products impacts the starter culture market positively.
The multi-strain mix segment dominated the starter cultures market by composition. It was valued at USD 809.5 million in 2021
It is projected that the multi-strain mix composition will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the value-added functions associated with it. It is projected that the multi-strain mix composition will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the value-added functions associated with it. Multi-strain mix starter culture has become more popular as the fermentation process continues in the presence of bacteriophage, which is not possible in a single strain composition.
Bacteria dominated the starter culture market. It was valued at USD 850.6 million in 2021
It is projected that the bacteria segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing application in fermented dairy-based products. The European region dominated bacteria-based starter cultures, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Thermophilic bacteria form the major segment of bacteria used in starter cultures, and this segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Yeasts and molds are also expected to show growth during the forecast period due to the growing consumption of bread and meat.
