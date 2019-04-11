Starting April 13, IDSCA Offers Action on the 2019 NBA Playoffs

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDSCA, a pay per head site, will offer players the opportunity to bet on the 2019 NBA Playoffs starting April 13. That is the start date for the playoffs, when the post-season tournament will begin, eventually ending with the crowning of a new champion.

In 2018, IDSCA online bookie software also allowed players to bet on the NBA playoffs. Many players, as well as bookies, made quite a bit of money when the Golden State Warriors won another championship. Compared to last year, the field this year is more wide open. While some teams have separated themselves from the pack in terms of wins, there does not seem to be the clear, consensus favorite that there was a year ago.

"Anything can happen in the NBA this year. Sure, Golden State has to be a favorite, but that record says they aren't as dominant as they used to be. This makes for a great opportunity for bookies and players. We're excited to see the kind of money that our bookies are going to make during this playoff season," said Julio Vargas, marketing manager of IDSCA.

In addition to the NBA playoffs, IDSCA also offers betting on the NHL playoffs, college basketball tournament, baseball season and more. The site also includes online casino games as well as the option to bet on horse racing.

For more information about the 2019 NBA playoffs, betting on basketball or to make a press inquiry, visit https://www.idsca.com/ or contact IDSCA at (866) 225-5437.

Related Images

best-online-bookie-software-pay.jpg

best online bookie software , pay per head, pph software

Pay Price per head sportsbook sites and services by IDSCA is the leader in online bookie software services and solutions since 1997. The only company to offer Live In Play Solutions.

Related Links

pay per head free trial

pay per head bookie

SOURCE IDSCA

Related Links

https://www.idsca.com

