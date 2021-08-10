Starting August 10th, Equinox Hotels will be mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all guests

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Hotels was created with the holistic philosophy that redefines "luxury" as the ultimate experience of a life well-lived. In order to ensure the safety of our guests, members and team, Equinox Hotel-New York will be implementing a vaccine mandate.

This new policy builds upon the foundational work of The Equinox Standard, which was created during the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with leading medical and infectious disease experts Bradley A. Connor, M.D. and David Hamer, M.D., and in accordance with state and local guidelines. The Equinox Standard, which is implemented at all Equinox Fitness Clubs and Equinox Hotel-New York, continually raises the brands' already high levels of health, safety, and cleanliness standards.

In conjunction with New York's newly implemented indoor vaccine mandate, a one-time proof of vaccination can be provided in the form of physical immunization card, photo of immunization card, or a digital vaccine card (i.e., regional passes). For more information, please visit the Clean + Safe section of the website www.equinox-hotels.com

