Starting Kindergarten: Is Your Child Ready?

Based on a recent survey conducted by NSCH and the US Health Resources and Services Administration, just 42 percent of children polled ages three to five years old were on track in all four categories, and only 10 percent were on track in one or none of them. This raises the question of how we can better prepare our children to enter a classroom environment with the appropriate skills and confidence necessary to thrive.

Most preschools and early education programs work to familiarize children with following classroom rules and being flexible to new routines, but Kumon—the world's largest after-school math and reading program—does even more to enable early learners to be prepared for kindergarten. Kumon's early learning curriculum helps preschoolers develop additional important skills like the ability to work independently, identify sounds and letters, recognize and write numbers, and strengthen fine motor skills. Kumon preschoolers cultivate time management awareness, improved attentiveness and perseverance. In the spirit of the new year, Kumon is offering Free Registration at participating centers from February 1st- March 15th, 2020.

While the Kumon Math and Reading Program can help with many aspects of learning, it especially aligns with the NSCH's four categories of Kindergarten Readiness.

Early Learning Skills. From proper pencil holding to organizational skills to perseverance, Kumon prepares children as young as three years old for kindergarten by developing skills essential to learning and long-term academic success. In the Kumon Reading Program, preschoolers are guided to master letters and sounds to forming words and reading sentences, with nothing missed in between. In the Kumon Math Program, they advance incrementally from recognizing and writing numbers to addition and subtraction and beyond. Kumon's colorful and engaging worksheets help develop a love of learning that can last a lifetime.

Self-Regulation. Kumon gives children an academic advantage due to the focus on enhancing attentiveness, strengthening perseverance when completing tasks, fostering independent learning, and promoting organizational skills. Kumon Students of all levels are encouraged to grasp concepts on their own and take full ownership of their success. Through the program's unique method, students actively and consistently develop self-learning skills.

Social-Emotional Development. Kumon works to instill qualities of strong self-confidence and motivation in each student, both by showing them what they are capable of achieving and by positive reinforcement during class time. Through continuous Kumon study, students become self-motivated, independent problem solvers. Kumon sparks critical thinking while establishing a pattern of success, and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life.

Motor Development. During class, each Kumon Student is responsible for their own work, including separating and organizing worksheet packets, turning pages, holding pencils, and erasing their mistakes. Young learners progress from drawing lines, curves, and angles, to writing letters and numbers. These pencil skills build concentration and independence that ensures a successful introduction to the classroom for Kumon early learner students.

