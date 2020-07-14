Starting Monday, July 20, Ismael Cala will have a new fun show on MegaTV prime time

From Monday to Friday at ten in the evening, the program will have guests, analysis, discussions on current events, fascinating stories, and a forum to put our current reality into context. It will be broadcast throughout the entire United States.

MIAMI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 20, the communicator Ismael Cala will debut his new show CALA on MegaTV throughout the United States.

"It will be one hour of information, not saturation. An intimate space where we go over what is happening currently, with an absorbing, taboo-free vision of the future. Positive journalism and entertainment in an audacious, agile, analytical, and bold combination. We want to create awareness and inject hope in a world that so desperately needs it, and to be astonished by the adventure," Ismael Cala explained.

For MegaTV, this new project of televised and digital content with Ismael Cala "marks a before and after."

"Ismael has many skills in the world of entertainment that the world does not know about, and in this program they will have the chance to see and personally experience a variety show with an innovative format that captures the magic and great journalistic maturity of this veteran communicator. Having someone like CALA in our SBS/MEGA TV family is really another key piece in the solid growth of our stellar evening block of shows," said José R. Pérez, vice president of programming of MegaTV.

Amer Mercado, the executive producer, said: "Working with Ismael Cala is a dream come true. It is a privilege and a huge responsibility to manage such an ambitious project in the midst of the challenge we are experiencing globally. Through the show we hope people will see and get to know Ismael in his most genuine state, and we hope to bring viewers a breath of hope in a friendly, fun and entertaining format."

In his invitation to television viewers, Amer added: "Prepare to be surprised every night, since the playfulness, journalistic experience, sense of humor, and the genuine personality and humanity of Cala will be the best choice to go to bed in the best way."

CALA will be broadcast Monday to Friday, at the following times:

Miami: 10:00 pm

US National: 10:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm CT/ 7:00 pm PT

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. For five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the show CALA at prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He is coauthor of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at the University of York in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises