Startpage and Vivaldi Browser Give Users Easy, Powerful Way to Improve Online Search Privacy and Security

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startpage , the world's first and most private search engine, and Vivaldi browser today announced a partnership that adds Startpage as a search engine option for the popular browser. The collaboration empowers privacy-aware users to customize their browsing experience while receiving Startpage's best-in-class search results and unrivaled privacy protection.

A recent rise in global internet traffic during COVID-19 has accelerated consumer privacy awareness, as users have become increasingly mindful of how they might be tracked online and how their data may be used. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in April, over half of U.S. adults said they decided recently not to use a product or service because they were worried about how much personal information would be collected about them. And privacy was an increasing concern prior to the crisis; in a recent survey, 84% of Vivaldi users said that the privacy reputation of a search engine is important to them. This partnership comes at a critical time for Vivaldi users who seek maximum privacy and control of their online experiences.

"Vivaldi browser's speed, ad blockers and tracking protection make it a highly customizable alternative to Chrome and Firefox and an ideal partner for us," said Robert E.G. Beens, CEO and co-founder of Startpage. "Partnering with Vivaldi offers our users the combination of two great European products and gives them full privacy without sacrificing search results."

This collaboration expands on Vivaldi browser's long-standing commitment to choice and customization by bringing its users more private search options. Startpage is the world's first private search engine, founded in the Netherlands in 2006, and does not track, log or share user data . Startpage searches deliver completely un-profiled results while also protecting users from annoying ad and price trackers that follow them around the web. Vivaldi browser also offers a number of other privacy-enhancing tools and features to protect users from trackers and unwanted ads, and puts them in control with unique built-in features such as advanced tab management , an adaptive user interface and customizable navigation tools .

"Search is at the core of the online experience for our users," said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO and co-founder, Vivaldi. "We're partnering with Startpage to make it easy for users to protect their privacy. They can search the Web freely and without any intrusions to their privacy."

Users installing Vivaldi for the first time will find Startpage in the Search field to the right of the address bar of the Vivaldi browser. Clicking on the magnifying glass icon will reveal a menu of search engine options, including Startpage. It is also possible to search using Startpage in the address field after selecting this option in the Search Settings. Users can search with Startpage using Search Engine Nicknames – no need to set it as default.

Both Vivaldi and Startpage are headquartered in Europe and compliant with the continent's strict data protection laws, including GDPR. Users can be confident neither company will share or sell their information to any third-party and both will proactively protect all user data from disclosure, giving them the most secure, safe and private search possible.

About Startpage

Startpage is the world's most private search engine. Founded in the Netherlands in 2006, the company has grown to become the preferred choice of anyone who cares about accurate search results as much as they care about their privacy. Startpage doesn't track, log, share or sell user data or search history. The company offers an exclusive feature - "Anonymous View" - which allows users to browse other websites without being tracked. Startpage offers best-in-class search results and applies its proprietary anonymizing process to protect users' online privacy. The company delivers completely un-profiled search results and protects consumers from annoying ads and price trackers. Startpage protects its world-wide users by adhering to the stringent Dutch and EU privacy laws, including GDPR. To find out more about how to change to the world's most private search engine, read installing the Startpage browser extension or setting Startpage as your default homepage . Follow the company on Twitter @startpage or sign up for its newsletter Privacy Please! at https://www.getrevue.co/profile/Startpage .

About Vivaldi Technologies

Vivaldi Technologies is an employee-owned company that creates products and services for web users. Vivaldi , a "do-it-your-way" browser – available on Windows, Mac, Linux computers, and Android devices, believes in putting its users first. Launched in 2016, Vivaldi takes browsing to the next level with unique built-in features that give users a more dynamic and personal experience of the web. With privacy at the core, Vivaldi does not track its users . It does not build user-profiles or collect usage statistics. Vivaldi is headquartered in Oslo, with offices in Reykjavik, Boston, and Palo Alto. Learn more about our mission at vivaldi.com.

