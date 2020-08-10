Startr Co. Named as One of the Best Places to Work by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startr Co., a modern public relations partner and champion for startups and emerging businesses, has been honored with recognition as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This is the first time the agency has been recognized since its founding in 2016. Announced at a special virtual event on August 5, Startr Co. was ranked 5 out of 29 Los Angeles-based companies in the small company category.

Companies from across the county applied for the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list, which honors the top 100 companies in Los Angeles who are actively setting trends and redefining the employee experience through leadership, corporate culture, communications and much more. Managed by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work, rankings were the result of an anonymous two-part questionnaire and survey process by both Startr Co. and its valued employees. The assessments helped to evaluate Startr Co.'s workplace policies, company culture, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The two combined sets of data allowed the judging committee to conduct an in-depth analysis of the strengths and opportunities that exist in each company.

"At Startr Co., we have an unwavering commitment to our team and strive to create an intrapreneurial environment that highlights strengths and is welcoming of all ideas," said Startr Co. CEO Monica Guzman Escobar. "We believe that a healthy workplace produces happy teams and stellar results and we will continue to innovate new and better ways to ensure all team members feel supported by their colleagues and leadership. It is truly an honor to be named one of the Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work".

A small business comprised of big thinkers, Startr Co. is on a mission to create raving fans for the inventions and ideas that will shape the future. The Los Angeles-based agency works with brands such as SmartSweets, Bobo's, Beanfields, Cappello's, LÍLLÉbaby, The Little Gym and Lemon Perfect, to name a few. Startr Co. is proud to provide employee benefits including internal and external development training, strength assessments, a newly renovated office space, a robust work from home program, fitness class reimbursement, anonymous feedback tools, and more. To add to their accolades, Startr Co. was also named a 'Best Workplace' in Inc.'s annual list in May.

