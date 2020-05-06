"Startup as a Masterpiece": Skolkovo Foundation to Hold Startup Village Livestream '20, the Largest Free Virtual International Tech Conference of the Year

SKOLKOVO, Russia, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May, 21-22, its 10th anniversary year, Skolkovo Foundation will hold Startup Village LiveStream '20 , the largest international online-only international tech conference. The cutting edge technology will allow more than 15,000 attendees to follow and switch between the most interesting lectures and sessions, meeting online with investors and mentors, while also communicating with speakers and each other live, in real-time, worldwide.



Startup Village will be held for the eighth time this year, the virtual platform of the conference will bring together 300 world-renowned experts, major company owners and officers, and more than 1,000 investors. 4,500 startups will try their luck in pitching projects to the experts, finding investors and business partners, and competing for the $350,000 conference prize fund.



The conference will offer 5 main tracks: the Global, Industry, Keynote, Partner, and Investment track. Startup Village Livestream '20 attendees will be able to follow over 80 interactive virtual sessions on technological trends, new markets emergence and development, business models transformation, and innovative technologies and their real-life business implementation.



Each startup will share an opportunity to present their product and win a cash prize within one of the four main categories: IT, BioTech, Industrial Tech, and Energy Tech. Thanks to the built-in virtual office, startups will be able to find investors and partners online (and vice versa), the feature will be available for participants and jury members anywhere in the world.

More than 200 startups will take part in Startup Bazaar, a virtual interactive startup exhibition. Young tech teams will present promising Russian projects at both prototype and mass production stages.



The mediating ground connecting attendees within an online-only conference framework is SUV Matchmaking, the solution will allow registered users to start a chat with any investor, speaker, startup or corporate representative via their personal accounts.



Confirmed speakers for Startup Village Livestream '20 are the world-class tech stars, such as Guy Dietrich (Cisco), Anima Anandkumar (NVIDIA, California Institute of Technology), Riccardo Masucci (Intel), Carlos Eduardo Espinal (Seedcamp), Crimson Rose (Burning Man Project), David Jan (ABBYY, Yva.ai), Samayra Mehta (Coder Bunnyz), John Medved (OurCrowd), Nicolas Brusson (BlaBlaCar), Danny Perekalski (Utkonos ONLINE), Alexander Vidiborsky (Atomico), Sissel Hansen (Startup Guide), Rob De Feo (Amazon Web Services), Wendy Sampaio (Cartier Women's Initiative), Max Krainov (Aviasales), Amir Amidi (Plug and Play).

Each startup and/or entrepreneur will also be able to present the project to the mentors in a tete-a-tete video format. Startup Village Livestream '20 mentors will consult attendees and contest participants on how to make their startups more attractive to the investors, comment on the idea and business model viability, and provide valuable recommendations.





The conference mentors ready to channel sparks of their genius are Maxim Braverman (Google Sales Director, Russia), Ilya Goldt (New Industry Investment Partnership, Managing Director), Vladimir Dyakov (Head of Acceleration Programs at Moscow Innovation Cluster), Yaroslav Ashikhmin (Advisor to the Director General, International Medical Cluster), Elena Aster (CEO at ASTER FUND), Igor Kaloshin (CEO at Angelsdeck), and more than 20 technology and industry leading experts.

To attend the largest free virtual technology conference of the year, participants, startups, and exhibitors have to use this link and fill out a short registration form.

SOURCE Skolkovo Foundation