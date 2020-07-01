Startup Consensus Digital Media Launches with Inaugural Two Media Properties

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media, a newly-formed independent digital media company, today announced the formal launch and rollout of its first two properties: Garden & Health and The Business Download . Garden & Health will cover stories of American food, agriculture and health while The Business Download will feature stories focused on local companies and individuals that are innovating, and delivering pragmatic solutions for a sustainable future.

Consensus Digital Media is led by Conor Gaughan, who has spent nearly 20 years in digital media, first in finance and investment banking, and more recently running a digital strategy firm that helped organizations build innovative and viral digital media strategies.

"Like so many, I am tired of digital media headlines that scare, anger, or seek to divide us," said Gaughan. "In this sector and this moment, we are crying out for something different -- stories that unite us, that inspire us, and that demonstrate our ability to come together to address the big challenges we face. Consensus is excited to meet the demands of this moment and highlight these uplifting local stories that bring us together." Gaughan outlined many of the startup's core values in an open letter at consensusdigitalmedia.com .

Consensus plans to unveil other new publications throughout 2020.

Conceived with a new kind of media consumer in mind, Consensus Digital Media will showcase and produce uplifting stories that spotlight the communities, leaders, and businesses working to achieve a sustainable future through innovative and pragmatic solutions. Its properties will focus on a wide range of issues, including agriculture, health, business, and the economy.

