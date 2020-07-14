Startup Develops Competing Cryptosystem to RSA, But With a Blisteringly Fast Twist

ADELAIDE, South Australia, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup SECURITY PROTOCOL PARTNERS has come out with guns blazing in an attempt to dethrone the RSA public key algorithm, in what can be called an all cards out on the table strategy that's sure to cause a stir in the world of cryptography. Dubbed after its creator, the Marafioti cryptosystem is as secure as RSA as it is also dependent on factor based security, but does away with the extremely time consuming step of modular exponentiation, making it many orders of magnitude faster than the RSA cryptosystem. This is especially true for large messages requiring very high security.

SECURITY PROTOCOL PARTNERS has lodged a provisional patent application, however meanwhile they have launched a website, which contains a very thorough white paper on the nuts and bolts of the new algorithm along with many numerically worked examples and have proverbially thrown down the gauntlet for their cryptosystem to be publicly scrutinised.

This move comes as the startup is seeking a partnership opportunity to aide in the commercialisation of its technology. SECURITY PROTOCOL PARTNERS hopes to become a new major player in the way the world secures its communications and data, but admits that although it's a long road to travel, they can confidently stand by their technology and its claims. For any interested parties, the following website address and link contains all the relevant information. (http://www.securityprotocolpartners.com.au/)

