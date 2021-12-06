Startup Space Announces Rebrand and Name Change to Economic Impact Catalyst

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Space, the Tampa-based technology and market research company that helps economic development organizations across the U.S. connect their tools and resources with small businesses in their communities to help them restart and grow, announced today it has rebranded and changed its name to Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC).

David introducing the new Economic Impact Catalyst Brand

"Our name change reflects our own evolution as a startup," said David Ponraj, founder and CEO of EIC. "We founded EIC in 2018 with the introduction of the Startup Space platform, which is a technology-enabled solution that integrates all the tools, knowledge and support small business owners across the U.S. need to build and grow in their local economies. We're proud that it continues to create value for our clients; at the same time, we have created and are actively deploying additional capabilities around data analytics and solutions to build trusted connector networks and break down barriers to entrepreneurship."

Today, EIC democratizes access to government, public and privately sponsored resources for underrepresented and minority-owned small business owners who often face unique challenges in getting started and staying afloat. As a first-generation American, immigrant and serial entrepreneur himself, Ponraj understands how difficult navigating the opportunities and pitfalls within a local entrepreneurial ecosystem can be. His mission is to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and hyper-local resources in their communities to decrease barriers and increase access for long-term entrepreneurial success.

"The reason why many small businesses aren't successful isn't lack of means. There are countless resources for small business owners," Ponraj continued. "The issue is the deep disconnect between resource providers and the people who need them. Entrepreneurs know what they need but may not know where to find or access help, and our purpose is to connect them with those resources."

EIC works in more than 100 markets with leading economic development agencies, community institutions, nonprofits, family foundations and entrepreneurship centers nationwide to realize long-term community transformation by helping them better understand what's preventing small businesses within their geographic area from thriving.

EIC as a brand now represents a portfolio of innovative tools and solutions through data-driven insights, drawn from the voices of small businesses, to understand and drive the future of equitable entrepreneurship-led economic development. For more information about EIC, visit www.economicimpactcatalyst.com .

