Startup, Styling Houses, Pivots During the Pandemic and Creates the Next Generation of Home Staging

Preparing properties for sale has evolved greatly over the last 20 years. It began with staging mostly vacant homes, then online photo staging, and now Styling Houses' new generation of offering, an easy three step virtual process designed for occupied homes. Best part of this new service, it is offered at a fraction of the price of traditional staging.

Sellers feel comfortable during the sales process surrounded with their own furnishings but are often like deer in the headlights on how to prepare a home for listing.

Styling Houses allows agents to avoid the awkward conversation of asking clients to move things around or out.

Styling Houses is now serving clients coast to coast and is growing into being the premier online source for affordable, systematic, home styling that is creative and on-trend.

Homeowner Client: "Genius, Thank you! You see all the terrible pics on listings! Ours looks great!"

For more information on Styling Houses and to sign up for a virtual styling, visit: https://stylinghouses.com/contact-us

