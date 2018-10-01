Startup T-Shirt Company Expands Reach with Addition of Women Tees

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GETTEES , Michigan-based garment manufacturer, has expanded their repertoire with the addition of quality women's t-shirts. The innovative company has been producing luxury quality products at affordable prices, entirely sourced and manufactured in Michigan, since 2015. Detroit native and GETTEES creator, Mathew Hunt, began studying the history of the garment industry and discovered a lack of evolution and progress despite current opportunities for innovation. He decided to take action, seeking to disrupt the current standards of the garment industry and invest everything into not only the products being made, but the people who make them.

"After four years of perfecting the classic male t-shirt, my team is ready to offer the same for women," said Hunt. "We have been working to perfect our women's t-shirt design for over a year. After a lot of trial and error, we are ready to share this quality product that will help to add a new staple to every woman's closet."

The women's t-shirt is the perfect balance between throwing on an old vintage tee and the sophistication of a slightly tailored silhouette with a curved bottom. It's not too tight, not too loose, extremely versatile and is as soft as can be without being see-through. Most importantly, it is crafted for quality and entirely sourced and manufactured in the United States.

The three women's t-shirts, include:

Heavyweight Crew

Our first-ever women's tee, designed to perfect the classic women's crew-neck tee

Made with a custom 6.4 oz. 100% supima cotton interlock fabric

Will easily be the softest and most durable shirt in your closet

The slightly heavier fabric means it's never see-through

Available short-sleeved in 8 original colors

Incorporates a slightly tailored body, crew neck-line, tagless label, a single-crush stitch, flat seams, reinforced seams, a curved bottom hem and a slightly longer torso

Designed to be the perfect balance of fitted and loose, casual and sophisticated

Heavyweight Box Tee

Designed with the same shape of the men's heavyweight crew short-sleeve but shortened for a more updated and versatile look

Made with a custom 6.4 oz. 100% supima cotton interlock fabric

Will easily be the softest and most durable shirt in your closet

The slightly heavier fabric means it's never see-through

Available in 8 original colors

Incorporates a box shape, fitted collar, tagless label, a single-crush stitch and reinforced seams

Heavyweight Crop Tee

The classic women's crop top redesigned to last

A trendy alternative to classic crew tees

Made with a custom 6.4 oz. 100% supima cotton interlock fabric

Will easily be the softest and most durable shirt in your closet

The slightly heavier fabric means it's never see-through

Available in 4 original colors

Incorporates a slightly tailored body, fitted collar, tagless label, a single-crush stitch flat seams and reinforced seams

"As a woman, I know I can speak for many when I say it is a struggle to find a shirt that is not see-through," said Emily Dahuron, creative director at GETTEES. "Being able to help support a product that is not only something I wear almost every day, but that is made by women who are treated fairly and paid a living wage, makes me believe that GETTEES can really make a noticeable change in the garment industry."

These new additions to the GETTEES product line will help bring in a new audience of supporters to spread the GETTEES mission further, and call attention to the importance of the emerging luxe ethical market.

After a successful summer stint at the downtown Detroit Markets in Capitol Park, GETTEES is thrilled to return to the winter markets located in Campus Martius to sell their full line, including women's wear. Items can be purchased online at https://gettees.us/ .

About GETTEES

GETTEES is a Michigan-based clothing brand that was founded to bring value to both those who wear and those who buy their products as a champion of honest, quality American apparel manufacturing. By operating their own factory in Metro Detroit, Michigan and training a 100% American workforce, GETTEES has cut out unnecessary costs and third parties, resulting in lower production costs, lower prices for customers, and higher wages for their workers. The team sources only the highest quality materials across the U.S. - from thread and fabric to hangers and packaging - and have partnered with the few luxury-brand material suppliers left in the United States to use custom fabrics other brands won't spend money on. GETTEES promises to be honest about every aspect of our business so customers know where their clothes come from, the faces behind them and can be proud to wear the shirt on their back.

