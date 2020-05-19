Startup's Animal-Free Burger "Let's Plant Meat" Hits Thailand Stores

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Plant Meat, a plant-based meat start-up from Thailand, launched its first "plant-based burger patty" into country's major supermarkets. The animal-free burger patty gained outstanding reviews for its taste: as good as imports at half the price. Let's Plant Meat is confident that consumers will begin exploring healthy alternatives to cook at home during the recent pandemic.



Mr. Smith Taweelerdniti, CEO of Let's Plant Meat shared his inspiration for the start-up: "Chiang Mai made the list of the world's worst air quality during the annual crop burning season; the burning largely came from fields growing corn to feed livestock. For as long as we continue to consume meat, the air we breathe will continue to be polluted. What if we can provide consumers with a product that is just as tasty, but is environmentally friendly?"



Smith picked up an imported plant-based burger that sold in Thailand. "The burger taste was nice, but I was shocked at the price of 150 baht (USD 4.6) per patty; how would a Thai consumer be able to afford that? My team and I started to do research on a meat alternative made from plant that would be both delicious and affordable." Smith continued, "Today our products can be found in 80 stores in Thailand for just 75 baht (USD 2.3) a piece."



Reviews from consumers on various online groups were enthusiastic. "Let's Plant Meat's burgers are insanely delicious," commented Zingara B. "These reviews told us that we are on the right track. We know we can appeal to consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic as people are seeking for healthy alternatives from home without compromising taste," Smith remarked.



Let's Plant Meat is planning to expand more items such as plant-based minced meat, sausages & skewer meat. The start-up is also looking into exporting within 2020. Its product is now selling at Rim Ping, Tesco Lotus, Gourmet Market, MaxValu & Jagota Gourmet. For more information, please visit www.letsplantmeat.co.

