StartupSystems.Net: How Technology is Helping Ease the Pain of Rising Inflation In the US

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Inflation grips the US, Americans scramble to find financial relief. If you haven't experienced "pain at the pump" or noticed the rising cost of your routine shopping trip, you have been living under a rock for the last year. With all the added costs to everyday life, many have turned to entrepreneurship to help offset those costs. Record numbers of new small businesses have disproportionately sprouted up across the US, reawakening the entrepreneurial sector of working class Americans.



Google search analysis have revealed google keyword searches for phases such as "How to start" and "How to start my own" along with a number of different business industries and niches have have soared up to 900% over the last 90 days, solidifying the demand for small business opportunities. With many industries, the barrier to entry is high, not to mention the amount of time the process can take. Making it quite difficult for first time entrepreneurs to get started owning their own businesses.



What is the cost to start a business? Well, the exact answer to that is going to vary and could range anywhere from $2,000 to $1,000,000's depending on the business. Here are a few general micro business expenses; products, packaging, labels, shipping, storage, labor, business insurance, merchant services, internet, and electricity to name a few. These general business expenses will set you back on average (according to the U.S. Small Business Administration) around $3,000 to start and most home based franchises cost $2,000 to $5,000. Apart from the startup cost, it can take weeks to months before a new micro business can start making any sales. For Americans living paycheck to paycheck, starting your own business could seem out of reach.



Well there's hope, the future of E-Commerce is here! StartupSystems.Net has just released their "Instant Store Technology" making it possible to launch a complete E-commerce dropshipping business for under $1,500 in minutes!



So, what is "Instant Store Technology" and how does it work? Instant Store Technology features 3D rendering software that allows users to upload or create their logo and branding across all products in the database and create a fully optimized website that is ready to take card payments in minutes! StartupSystems.Net helps entrepreneurs and influencers put their own branding on high-end products and print their labels on demand. When the store owner receives an order, the products ship directly from StartupSystems.Net fulfillment centers. With multiple Industries to choose from, click and drag website customization, instant 3D rendering, and premium SEO tools, E-commerce entrepreneurs have never had it easier. For more details about Startup Systems business opportunities, visit www.startupsystems.net.



SOURCE StartupSystems.Net