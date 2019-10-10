Starwood Capital Appoints Kevin Lee Managing Director and Head of Real Estate, Asia

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy infrastructure investments, today announced that it recently appointed Kevin Lee as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for Asia. In his new role, Mr. Lee will be responsible for overseeing all investment opportunities and transactions for Starwood Capital in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Lee will be based in Starwood Capital's Hong Kong office, and will also oversee the opening of Starwood Capital's Tokyo office, expected in 2020, where he will relocate at that time.

Mr. Lee is rejoining Starwood Capital Group, where he spent the first seven years of his career, from Lone Star Funds, where he most recently served as a Managing Director responsible for the firm's investments in Asia. Before his tenure at Lone Star Funds, he worked on the investment team at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

"Starwood Capital is delighted to welcome Kevin back to our team in this important role. Kevin was an exceptional talent when we worked together and the experience he gained at Lone Star and ADIA makes him a seasoned and experienced investor in the Asia arena. We are always looking for talented individuals with proven records of success to bolster our investment team and deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and Kevin fits that profile perfectly," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "Kevin benefits from a familiarity with Starwood's investment philosophy and is expected to expand our Asia-Pacific team. We believe he will be a seamless addition as we continue to seek opportunities in Asia that will create significant value for all our investors."

"Starwood Capital has a successful record of investments across all geographies, and I'm excited to rejoin the firm where I started my real estate career to capitalize on the numerous attractive opportunities available to a firm with our expertise in Asia," said Kevin Lee. "Starwood Capital offers a uniquely powerful platform, where we can leverage a diverse set of capabilities across all real estate sectors in order to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors. I look forward to building on the firm's existing success here in Asia and leading our growth in the region."

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 13 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 27 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpio

+1 (212) 371-5999

tbj@abmac.com / dps@abmac.com

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group