Starwood Capital Group Appoints Jennifer Barbetta as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today announced that Jennifer Barbetta will join the firm as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director. She joins Starwood from Goldman Sachs and will be a member of Starwood's executive committee, responsible for overseeing the day-to-day management and operations of the firm, its operating companies and its global offices.

In her role, she will partner with Starwood's senior leaders to evaluate and pursue corporate development opportunities, oversee the firm's financial functions and guide Starwood's information technology, human resources, talent acquisition and budget functions. Barbetta will report to Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Chairman and CEO.

"Starwood is a best-in-class organization building a world-class team of seasoned leaders with truly unique expertise," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "Jennifer is a great addition to our team, and will help us further develop our in-house technology, talent management and financial capabilities as we manage our growing asset base and continue delivering for our investors. Jennifer is a dynamic, next-generation leader with a proven track record of delivering results and attractive returns for investors, and I am thrilled to welcome her to Starwood."

"Starwood has established itself as one of the premier private investment firms in the market and I am honored to join a firm with such a successful track record," said Barbetta. "I am excited to work with Barry and Starwood's talented team to continue to enhance the firm's operations, develop even more robust processes and deliver on the firm's successful strategies for its investors and partners."

Prior to joining Starwood Barbetta spent more than 23 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as Partner and Managing Director in the firm's Investment Management division. At Goldman Sachs she helped lead the firm's Global Portfolio Solutions Group within its asset management division, providing multi-asset class products and solutions to institutional and individual investors with a focus on customized asset allocation, tactical implementation, risk management and portfolio construction. She has previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Strategic Client Service at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Barbetta earned a B.S. in Finance from Villanova University.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private alternative investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 13 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital since its inception in 1991, and currently manages approximately $60 billion in assets. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 27 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com.

