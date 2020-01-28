Starwood Property Trust Announces Updated Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced updated tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2019:

Form 1099 Reference: (Boxes 1a

+ 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Taxable

Qualified

Dividends

(1) Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

1250 Gain (2) Nondividend

Distributions

(3) Section

199A

dividends

(4) 12/31/2018 1/15/2019 0.3180 0.2082 0.0137 0.1098 0.0264 0.0000 0.1945 3/29/2019 4/15/2019 0.4800 0.3142 0.0206 0.1658 0.0398 0.0000 0.2936 6/28/2019 7/15/2019 0.4800 0.3142 0.0206 0.1658 0.0398 0.0000 0.2936 9/30/2019 10/15/2019 0.4800 0.3142 0.0206 0.1658 0.0398 0.0000 0.2936 12/31/2019* 1/15/2020 0.0079 0.0052 0.0003 0.0027 0.0006 0.0000 0.0049



















Totals 1.7659 1.1560 0.0758 0.6099 0.1464 0.0000 1.0802



















(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a









(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a









(3) Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital







(4) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a









*To the extent that total distributions for the year exceeded 2019 earnings, the portion of the fourth quarter distribution paid in January of 2020 that was equal to that excess will be treated as a 2020 distribution for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2019 Form 1099.

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.