Starwood Property Trust Launches Investor Webinar Series

GREENWICH, Conn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced that the Company has launched an on-demand webinar series hosted by members of STWD's senior management team, designed to provide an in-depth understanding of each of the Company's business cylinders and its global platform in real estate and infrastructure.

"Since our inception over 11 years ago, we have continued to strive for best in class disclosures and investor communications. We are very excited to launch this webinar series, which we believe will benefit both current and prospective investors in STWD, as we provide enhanced disclosure on our company, including our individual business lines, our financing strategy and our environmental, social and governance (ESG) program," stated Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

The Webinar Series can be accessed on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $66 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $18 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

