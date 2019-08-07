Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company's second quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $127.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $153.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

"Our strong second quarter results included positive contributions from across our business segments, led by commercial lending with $1.1 billion of capital deployed. The performance of our Property Segment continues to strengthen as we realized over 6% rent increases across our affordable multifamily portfolio, well above our underwriting. We are also pleased with the growth of our non-agency residential lending business. We remain disciplined and focused and are well positioned to continue to deploy capital across our various cylinders with a robust pipeline of global opportunities," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"This year has been the year of balance sheet restructuring. Subsequent to quarter end, we diversified and strengthened our liability structure, executing over $2.1 billion of capital transactions and dramatically reducing our reliance on on-balance sheet bank financing. We priced the largest post-crisis CRE CLO, which we expect to close in mid-August and will provide us with a highly flexible structure and competitive expected cost of funds. We also closed a $400 million Term Loan B facility which was attractively priced, unprecedented in structure and significantly grew our unencumbered asset base. Finally, we successfully increased financing capacity for our Infrastructure Lending platform. With this meaningful expansion of our financial capacity, we have further improved our competitive positioning as we seek to continue creating shareholder value over the long term."

Dividend

On August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 163,071

$ 25,291

$ —

$ 3,104

$ —

$ 191,466

$ —

$ 191,466 Interest income from investment securities



24,367



868



—



31,163



—



56,398



(33,853)



22,545 Servicing fees



90



—



—



15,880



—



15,970



(6,962)



9,008 Rental income



—



—



72,326



14,971



—



87,297



—



87,297 Other revenues



252



7



88



515



6



868



(3)



865 Total revenues



187,780



26,166



72,414



65,633



6



351,999



(40,818)



311,181 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



353



—



—



18



22,107



22,478



45



22,523 Interest expense



58,564



16,258



19,132



8,515



27,821



130,290



(164)



130,126 General and administrative



6,754



4,830



1,706



20,177



4,019



37,486



92



37,578 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



160



14



—



(100)



—



74



—



74 Costs of rental operations



741



—



23,125



6,789



—



30,655



—



30,655 Depreciation and amortization



285



—



23,076



5,191



—



28,552



—



28,552 Loan loss provision, net



2,096



422



—



—



—



2,518



—



2,518 Other expense



76



—



1,173



194



—



1,443



—



1,443 Total costs and expenses



69,029



21,524



68,212



40,784



53,947



253,496



(27)



253,469 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



55,158



55,158 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



(1,159)



—



(1,159)



243



(916) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(948)



—



—



15,815



—



14,867



(14,200)



667 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



5,363



—



—



16,528



—



21,891



—



21,891 Earnings from unconsolidated entities



5,492



—



1,044



2,754



—



9,290



(473)



8,817 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



239



2,276



—



—



—



2,515



—



2,515 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



5,592



(2,833)



(11,147)



(6,953)



15,309



(32)



—



(32) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(6,927)



(83)



(8)



1



—



(7,017)



—



(7,017) Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



(2,816)



—



—



—



(2,816)



—



(2,816) Total other income (loss)



8,811



(3,456)



(10,111)



26,986



15,309



37,539



40,728



78,267 Income (loss) before income taxes



127,562



1,186



(5,909)



51,835



(38,632)



136,042



(63)



135,979 Income tax (provision) benefit



(1,832)



186



—



(1,887)



—



(3,533)



—



(3,533) Net income (loss)



125,730



1,372



(5,909)



49,948



(38,632)



132,509



(63)



132,446 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(21)



—



(5,355)



(117)



—



(5,493)



63



(5,430) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 125,709

$ 1,372

$ (11,264)

$ 49,831

$ (38,632)

$ 127,016

$ —

$ 127,016

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and























Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 125,709

$ 1,372

$ (11,264)

$ 49,831

$ (38,632)

$ 127,016 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,355



—



—



5,355 Non-cash equity compensation expense



911



563



77



1,702



3,811



7,064 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(24)



—



(88)



(305)



(356)



(773) Depreciation and amortization



285



—



23,416



4,822



—



28,523 Loan loss provision, net



2,096



422



—



—



—



2,518 Interest income adjustment for securities



(194)



—



—



3,381



—



3,187 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(246)



(246) Other non-cash items



—



—



(452)



371



150



69 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans held-for-sale



(5,363)



—



—



(16,528)



—



(21,891) Securities



948



—



—



(15,815)



—



(14,867) Derivatives



(5,519)



2,833



12,717



6,927



(15,858)



1,100 Foreign currency



6,927



83



8



(1)



—



7,017 Earnings from unconsolidated entities



(5,492)



—



(1,044)



(2,754)



—



(9,290) Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans held-for-sale



(550)



(755)



—



20,155



—



18,850 Securities



597



—



—



(423)



—



174 Derivatives



736



(2,228)



1,484



(7,614)



—



(7,622) Foreign currency



(1,205)



64



(8)



1



—



(1,148) Earnings from unconsolidated entities



4,682



—



—



4,137



—



8,819 Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 124,544

$ 2,354

$ 30,201

$ 47,887

$ (51,131)

$ 153,855 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.42

$ 0.01

$ 0.10

$ 0.16

$ (0.17)

$ 0.52

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 317,666

$ 52,206

$ —

$ 5,010

$ —

$ 374,882

$ —

$ 374,882 Interest income from investment securities



44,275



1,753



—



55,456



—



101,484



(61,307)



40,177 Servicing fees



213



—



—



43,123



—



43,336



(9,895)



33,441 Rental income



—



—



142,847



28,283



—



171,130



—



171,130 Other revenues



456



693



166



711



26



2,052



(21)



2,031 Total revenues



362,610



54,652



143,013



132,583



26



692,884



(71,223)



621,661 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



764



—



—



36



45,095



45,895



94



45,989 Interest expense



120,168



34,835



38,122



16,261



55,736



265,122



(324)



264,798 General and administrative



13,522



9,309



3,224



39,028



7,245



72,328



180



72,508 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



409



30



—



(23)



—



416



—



416 Costs of rental operations



760



—



46,062



13,484



—



60,306



—



60,306 Depreciation and amortization



356



—



46,972



10,478



—



57,806



—



57,806 Loan loss provision, net



2,085



1,196



—



—



—



3,281



—



3,281 Other expense



153



—



1,307



194



—



1,654



—



1,654 Total costs and expenses



138,217



45,370



135,687



79,458



108,076



506,808



(50)



506,758 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



102,994



102,994 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



(1,674)



—



(1,674)



(9)



(1,683) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(2,642)



—



—



33,955



—



31,313



(30,584)



729 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



6,749



—



—



26,408



—



33,157



—



33,157 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



6,069



—



(42,761)



3,348



—



(33,344)



(1,039)



(34,383) Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



2,994



3,066



—



940



—



7,000



—



7,000 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(3,705)



(3,228)



(9,857)



(10,385)



24,936



(2,239)



—



(2,239) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(1,688)



217



1



—



—



(1,470)



—



(1,470) (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



—



(6,120)



—



—



6



(6,114)



—



(6,114) Other loss, net



—



—



—



—



(73)



(73)



—



(73) Total other income (loss)



7,777



(6,065)



(52,617)



52,592



24,869



26,556



71,362



97,918 Income (loss) before income taxes



232,170



3,217



(45,291)



105,717



(83,181)



212,632



189



212,821 Income tax (provision) benefit



(1,584)



271



(258)



(2,296)



—



(3,867)



—



(3,867) Net income (loss)



230,586



3,488



(45,549)



103,421



(83,181)



208,765



189



208,954 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(392)



—



(11,072)



98



—



(11,366)



(189)



(11,555) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 230,194

$ 3,488

$ (56,621)

$ 103,519

$ (83,181)

$ 197,399

$ —

$ 197,399