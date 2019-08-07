Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.45 and Core Earnings of $0.52 per Diluted Common Share -

- Deploys $2.1 Billion of Capital, Including $1.1 Billion in Commercial Lending -

- Declares Dividend of $0.48 per share for the Third Quarter of 2019 -

- Subsequent to Quarter End, Executes $2.1 Billion of Capital Transactions, Including $1.1 Billion CRE CLO, $500 Million Infrastructure Financing Facility, $400 Million Term Loan B and $100 Million Revolver -

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The Company's second quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $127.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $153.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

"Our strong second quarter results included positive contributions from across our business segments, led by commercial lending with $1.1 billion of capital deployed. The performance of our Property Segment continues to strengthen as we realized over 6% rent increases across our affordable multifamily portfolio, well above our underwriting. We are also pleased with the growth of our non-agency residential lending business. We remain disciplined and focused and are well positioned to continue to deploy capital across our various cylinders with a robust pipeline of global opportunities," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"This year has been the year of balance sheet restructuring.  Subsequent to quarter end, we diversified and strengthened our liability structure, executing over $2.1 billion of capital transactions and dramatically reducing our reliance on on-balance sheet bank financing. We priced the largest post-crisis CRE CLO, which we expect to close in mid-August and will provide us with a highly flexible structure and competitive expected cost of funds. We also closed a $400 million Term Loan B facility which was attractively priced, unprecedented in structure and significantly grew our unencumbered asset base. Finally, we successfully increased financing capacity for our Infrastructure Lending platform.  With this meaningful expansion of our financial capacity, we have further improved our competitive positioning as we seek to continue creating shareholder value over the long term."

Dividend

On August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the investor relations section of the website.

To Participate via Telephone:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13692433
The playback can be accessed through August 14, 2019.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $55 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $16 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

163,071

$

25,291

$


$

3,104

$


$

191,466

$


$

191,466

Interest income from investment securities



24,367

868



31,163



56,398

(33,853)

22,545

Servicing fees



90





15,880



15,970

(6,962)

9,008

Rental income





72,326

14,971



87,297



87,297

Other revenues



252

7

88

515

6

868

(3)

865

Total revenues 

187,780

26,166

72,414

65,633

6

351,999

(40,818)

311,181

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



353





18

22,107

22,478

45

22,523

Interest expense



58,564

16,258

19,132

8,515

27,821

130,290

(164)

130,126

General and administrative



6,754

4,830

1,706

20,177

4,019

37,486

92

37,578

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



160

14



(100)



74



74

Costs of rental operations

741



23,125

6,789



30,655



30,655

Depreciation and amortization



285



23,076

5,191



28,552



28,552

Loan loss provision, net



2,096

422







2,518



2,518

Other expense



76



1,173

194



1,443



1,443

Total costs and expenses 

69,029

21,524

68,212

40,784

53,947

253,496

(27)

253,469

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















55,158

55,158

Change in fair value of servicing rights









(1,159)



(1,159)

243

(916)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(948)





15,815



14,867

(14,200)

667

Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



5,363





16,528



21,891



21,891

Earnings from unconsolidated entities



5,492



1,044

2,754



9,290

(473)

8,817

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



239

2,276







2,515



2,515

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



5,592

(2,833)

(11,147)

(6,953)

15,309

(32)



(32)

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(6,927)

(83)

(8)

1



(7,017)



(7,017)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(2,816)







(2,816)



(2,816)

Total other income (loss)

8,811

(3,456)

(10,111)

26,986

15,309

37,539

40,728

78,267

Income (loss) before income taxes 

127,562

1,186

(5,909)

51,835

(38,632)

136,042

(63)

135,979

Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,832)

186



(1,887)



(3,533)



(3,533)

Net income (loss) 

125,730

1,372

(5,909)

49,948

(38,632)

132,509

(63)

132,446

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(21)



(5,355)

(117)



(5,493)

63

(5,430)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

125,709

$

1,372

$

(11,264)

$

49,831

$

(38,632)

$

127,016

$


$

127,016

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the three months ended June 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)




Commercial and











Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

125,709

$

1,372

$

(11,264)

$

49,831

$

(38,632)

$

127,016

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





5,355





5,355

Non-cash equity compensation expense

911

563

77

1,702

3,811

7,064

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(24)



(88)

(305)

(356)

(773)

Depreciation and amortization

285



23,416

4,822



28,523

Loan loss provision, net

2,096

422







2,518

Interest income adjustment for securities

(194)





3,381



3,187

Extinguishment of debt, net









(246)

(246)

Other non-cash items





(452)

371

150

69

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans held-for-sale

(5,363)





(16,528)



(21,891)

Securities

948





(15,815)



(14,867)

Derivatives

(5,519)

2,833

12,717

6,927

(15,858)

1,100

Foreign currency

6,927

83

8

(1)



7,017

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(5,492)



(1,044)

(2,754)



(9,290)

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans held-for-sale

(550)

(755)



20,155



18,850

Securities

597





(423)



174

Derivatives

736

(2,228)

1,484

(7,614)



(7,622)

Foreign currency

(1,205)

64

(8)

1



(1,148)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

4,682





4,137



8,819

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

124,544

$

2,354

$

30,201

$

47,887

$

(51,131)

$

153,855

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.42

$

0.01

$

0.10

$

0.16

$

(0.17)

$

0.52

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the six months ended June 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

317,666

$

52,206

$


$

5,010

$


$

374,882

$


$

374,882

Interest income from investment securities



44,275

1,753



55,456



101,484

(61,307)

40,177

Servicing fees



213





43,123



43,336

(9,895)

33,441

Rental income





142,847

28,283



171,130



171,130

Other revenues



456

693

166

711

26

2,052

(21)

2,031

Total revenues 

362,610

54,652

143,013

132,583

26

692,884

(71,223)

621,661

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



764





36

45,095

45,895

94

45,989

Interest expense



120,168

34,835

38,122

16,261

55,736

265,122

(324)

264,798

General and administrative



13,522

9,309

3,224

39,028

7,245

72,328

180

72,508

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



409

30



(23)



416



416

Costs of rental operations

760



46,062

13,484



60,306



60,306

Depreciation and amortization



356



46,972

10,478



57,806



57,806

Loan loss provision, net



2,085

1,196







3,281



3,281

Other expense



153



1,307

194



1,654



1,654

Total costs and expenses 

138,217

45,370

135,687

79,458

108,076

506,808

(50)

506,758

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















102,994

102,994

Change in fair value of servicing rights









(1,674)



(1,674)

(9)

(1,683)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(2,642)





33,955



31,313

(30,584)

729

Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



6,749





26,408



33,157



33,157

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



6,069



(42,761)

3,348



(33,344)

(1,039)

(34,383)

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



2,994

3,066



940



7,000



7,000

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(3,705)

(3,228)

(9,857)

(10,385)

24,936

(2,239)



(2,239)

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(1,688)

217

1





(1,470)



(1,470)

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



(6,120)





6

(6,114)



(6,114)

Other loss, net











(73)

(73)



(73)

Total other income (loss)

7,777

(6,065)

(52,617)

52,592

24,869

26,556

71,362

97,918

Income (loss) before income taxes 

232,170

3,217

(45,291)

105,717

(83,181)

212,632

189

212,821

Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,584)

271

(258)

(2,296)



(3,867)



(3,867)

Net income (loss) 

230,586

3,488

(45,549)

103,421

(83,181)

208,765

189

208,954

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(392)



(11,072)

98



(11,366)

(189)

(11,555)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

230,194

$

3,488

$

(56,621)

$

103,519

$

(83,181)

$

197,399

$


$

197,399

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the six months ended June 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)




Commercial and











Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

230,194

$

3,488

$

(56,621)

$

103,519

$

(83,181)

$

197,399

Add / (Deduct):