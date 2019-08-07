Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.45 and Core Earnings of $0.52 per Diluted Common Share -
- Deploys $2.1 Billion of Capital, Including $1.1 Billion in Commercial Lending -
- Declares Dividend of $0.48 per share for the Third Quarter of 2019 -
- Subsequent to Quarter End, Executes $2.1 Billion of Capital Transactions, Including $1.1 Billion CRE CLO, $500 Million Infrastructure Financing Facility, $400 Million Term Loan B and $100 Million Revolver -
Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company's second quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $127.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $153.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.
"Our strong second quarter results included positive contributions from across our business segments, led by commercial lending with $1.1 billion of capital deployed. The performance of our Property Segment continues to strengthen as we realized over 6% rent increases across our affordable multifamily portfolio, well above our underwriting. We are also pleased with the growth of our non-agency residential lending business. We remain disciplined and focused and are well positioned to continue to deploy capital across our various cylinders with a robust pipeline of global opportunities," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"This year has been the year of balance sheet restructuring. Subsequent to quarter end, we diversified and strengthened our liability structure, executing over $2.1 billion of capital transactions and dramatically reducing our reliance on on-balance sheet bank financing. We priced the largest post-crisis CRE CLO, which we expect to close in mid-August and will provide us with a highly flexible structure and competitive expected cost of funds. We also closed a $400 million Term Loan B facility which was attractively priced, unprecedented in structure and significantly grew our unencumbered asset base. Finally, we successfully increased financing capacity for our Infrastructure Lending platform. With this meaningful expansion of our financial capacity, we have further improved our competitive positioning as we seek to continue creating shareholder value over the long term."
Dividend
On August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019.
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Commercial and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Securitization
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
VIEs
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
Interest income from loans
|
$
|
163,071
|
$
|
25,291
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,104
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
191,466
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
191,466
|
Interest income from investment securities
|
24,367
|
868
|
—
|
31,163
|
—
|
56,398
|
(33,853)
|
22,545
|
Servicing fees
|
90
|
—
|
—
|
15,880
|
—
|
15,970
|
(6,962)
|
9,008
|
Rental income
|
—
|
—
|
72,326
|
14,971
|
—
|
87,297
|
—
|
87,297
|
Other revenues
|
252
|
7
|
88
|
515
|
6
|
868
|
(3)
|
865
|
Total revenues
|
187,780
|
26,166
|
72,414
|
65,633
|
6
|
351,999
|
(40,818)
|
311,181
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Management fees
|
353
|
—
|
—
|
18
|
22,107
|
22,478
|
45
|
22,523
|
Interest expense
|
58,564
|
16,258
|
19,132
|
8,515
|
27,821
|
130,290
|
(164)
|
130,126
|
General and administrative
|
6,754
|
4,830
|
1,706
|
20,177
|
4,019
|
37,486
|
92
|
37,578
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
160
|
14
|
—
|
(100)
|
—
|
74
|
—
|
74
|
Costs of rental operations
|
741
|
—
|
23,125
|
6,789
|
—
|
30,655
|
—
|
30,655
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
285
|
—
|
23,076
|
5,191
|
—
|
28,552
|
—
|
28,552
|
Loan loss provision, net
|
2,096
|
422
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,518
|
—
|
2,518
|
Other expense
|
76
|
—
|
1,173
|
194
|
—
|
1,443
|
—
|
1,443
|
Total costs and expenses
|
69,029
|
21,524
|
68,212
|
40,784
|
53,947
|
253,496
|
(27)
|
253,469
|
Other income (loss):
|
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
55,158
|
55,158
|
Change in fair value of servicing rights
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,159)
|
—
|
(1,159)
|
243
|
(916)
|
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
|
(948)
|
—
|
—
|
15,815
|
—
|
14,867
|
(14,200)
|
667
|
Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
5,363
|
—
|
—
|
16,528
|
—
|
21,891
|
—
|
21,891
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
5,492
|
—
|
1,044
|
2,754
|
—
|
9,290
|
(473)
|
8,817
|
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
|
239
|
2,276
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,515
|
—
|
2,515
|
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
|
5,592
|
(2,833)
|
(11,147)
|
(6,953)
|
15,309
|
(32)
|
—
|
(32)
|
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
|
(6,927)
|
(83)
|
(8)
|
1
|
—
|
(7,017)
|
—
|
(7,017)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(2,816)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,816)
|
—
|
(2,816)
|
Total other income (loss)
|
8,811
|
(3,456)
|
(10,111)
|
26,986
|
15,309
|
37,539
|
40,728
|
78,267
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
127,562
|
1,186
|
(5,909)
|
51,835
|
(38,632)
|
136,042
|
(63)
|
135,979
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(1,832)
|
186
|
—
|
(1,887)
|
—
|
(3,533)
|
—
|
(3,533)
|
Net income (loss)
|
125,730
|
1,372
|
(5,909)
|
49,948
|
(38,632)
|
132,509
|
(63)
|
132,446
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(21)
|
—
|
(5,355)
|
(117)
|
—
|
(5,493)
|
63
|
(5,430)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$
|
125,709
|
$
|
1,372
|
$
|
(11,264)
|
$
|
49,831
|
$
|
(38,632)
|
$
|
127,016
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
127,016
Definition of Core Earnings
Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
|
Commercial and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$
|
125,709
|
$
|
1,372
|
$
|
(11,264)
|
$
|
49,831
|
$
|
(38,632)
|
$
|
127,016
|
Add / (Deduct):
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
|
—
|
—
|
5,355
|
—
|
—
|
5,355
|
Non-cash equity compensation expense
|
911
|
563
|
77
|
1,702
|
3,811
|
7,064
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
(24)
|
—
|
(88)
|
(305)
|
(356)
|
(773)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
285
|
—
|
23,416
|
4,822
|
—
|
28,523
|
Loan loss provision, net
|
2,096
|
422
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,518
|
Interest income adjustment for securities
|
(194)
|
—
|
—
|
3,381
|
—
|
3,187
|
Extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(246)
|
(246)
|
Other non-cash items
|
—
|
—
|
(452)
|
371
|
150
|
69
|
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
(5,363)
|
—
|
—
|
(16,528)
|
—
|
(21,891)
|
Securities
|
948
|
—
|
—
|
(15,815)
|
—
|
(14,867)
|
Derivatives
|
(5,519)
|
2,833
|
12,717
|
6,927
|
(15,858)
|
1,100
|
Foreign currency
|
6,927
|
83
|
8
|
(1)
|
—
|
7,017
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
(5,492)
|
—
|
(1,044)
|
(2,754)
|
—
|
(9,290)
|
Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
(550)
|
(755)
|
—
|
20,155
|
—
|
18,850
|
Securities
|
597
|
—
|
—
|
(423)
|
—
|
174
|
Derivatives
|
736
|
(2,228)
|
1,484
|
(7,614)
|
—
|
(7,622)
|
Foreign currency
|
(1,205)
|
64
|
(8)
|
1
|
—
|
(1,148)
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
4,682
|
—
|
—
|
4,137
|
—
|
8,819
|
Core Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
124,544
|
$
|
2,354
|
$
|
30,201
|
$
|
47,887
|
$
|
(51,131)
|
$
|
153,855
|
Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
(0.17)
|
$
|
0.52
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Commercial and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Securitization
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
VIEs
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
Interest income from loans
|
$
|
317,666
|
$
|
52,206
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,010
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
374,882
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
374,882
|
Interest income from investment securities
|
44,275
|
1,753
|
—
|
55,456
|
—
|
101,484
|
(61,307)
|
40,177
|
Servicing fees
|
213
|
—
|
—
|
43,123
|
—
|
43,336
|
(9,895)
|
33,441
|
Rental income
|
—
|
—
|
142,847
|
28,283
|
—
|
171,130
|
—
|
171,130
|
Other revenues
|
456
|
693
|
166
|
711
|
26
|
2,052
|
(21)
|
2,031
|
Total revenues
|
362,610
|
54,652
|
143,013
|
132,583
|
26
|
692,884
|
(71,223)
|
621,661
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Management fees
|
764
|
—
|
—
|
36
|
45,095
|
45,895
|
94
|
45,989
|
Interest expense
|
120,168
|
34,835
|
38,122
|
16,261
|
55,736
|
265,122
|
(324)
|
264,798
|
General and administrative
|
13,522
|
9,309
|
3,224
|
39,028
|
7,245
|
72,328
|
180
|
72,508
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
409
|
30
|
—
|
(23)
|
—
|
416
|
—
|
416
|
Costs of rental operations
|
760
|
—
|
46,062
|
13,484
|
—
|
60,306
|
—
|
60,306
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
356
|
—
|
46,972
|
10,478
|
—
|
57,806
|
—
|
57,806
|
Loan loss provision, net
|
2,085
|
1,196
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,281
|
—
|
3,281
|
Other expense
|
153
|
—
|
1,307
|
194
|
—
|
1,654
|
—
|
1,654
|
Total costs and expenses
|
138,217
|
45,370
|
135,687
|
79,458
|
108,076
|
506,808
|
(50)
|
506,758
|
Other income (loss):
|
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
102,994
|
102,994
|
Change in fair value of servicing rights
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,674)
|
—
|
(1,674)
|
(9)
|
(1,683)
|
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
|
(2,642)
|
—
|
—
|
33,955
|
—
|
31,313
|
(30,584)
|
729
|
Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
6,749
|
—
|
—
|
26,408
|
—
|
33,157
|
—
|
33,157
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
6,069
|
—
|
(42,761)
|
3,348
|
—
|
(33,344)
|
(1,039)
|
(34,383)
|
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
|
2,994
|
3,066
|
—
|
940
|
—
|
7,000
|
—
|
7,000
|
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
|
(3,705)
|
(3,228)
|
(9,857)
|
(10,385)
|
24,936
|
(2,239)
|
—
|
(2,239)
|
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
|
(1,688)
|
217
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
(1,470)
|
—
|
(1,470)
|
(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(6,120)
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
(6,114)
|
—
|
(6,114)
|
Other loss, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(73)
|
(73)
|
—
|
(73)
|
Total other income (loss)
|
7,777
|
(6,065)
|
(52,617)
|
52,592
|
24,869
|
26,556
|
71,362
|
97,918
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
232,170
|
3,217
|
(45,291)
|
105,717
|
(83,181)
|
212,632
|
189
|
212,821
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(1,584)
|
271
|
(258)
|
(2,296)
|
—
|
(3,867)
|
—
|
(3,867)
|
Net income (loss)
|
230,586
|
3,488
|
(45,549)
|
103,421
|
(83,181)
|
208,765
|
189
|
208,954
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(392)
|
—
|
(11,072)
|
98
|
—
|
(11,366)
|
(189)
|
(11,555)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$
|
230,194
|
$
|
3,488
|
$
|
(56,621)
|
$
|
103,519
|
$
|
(83,181)
|
$
|
197,399
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
197,399
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
|
Commercial and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$
|
230,194
|
$
|
3,488
|
$
|
(56,621)
|
$
|
103,519
|
$
|
(83,181)
|
$
|
197,399
|
Add / (Deduct):