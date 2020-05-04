Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

May 04, 2020, 06:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The Company had a first quarter 2020 GAAP net loss of $66.8 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, and Core Earnings of $162.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. GAAP net loss includes the unrealized, non-cash impacts of mark-to-market adjustments and the recently implemented CECL accounting standard, totaling $148.6 million ($0.53 per diluted share) and $48.7 million ($0.17 per diluted share), respectively, both of which reflect the market volatility and dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Starwood Property Trust has one of the strongest balance sheets in the commercial mortgage REIT industry, with over $870 million in cash and approved undrawn capacity, and well over $1.0 billion of additional liquidity available to us if ever needed. Our powerful balance sheet is bolstered by our diversified platform, anchored by our real estate equity book and multiple business lines that create considerable stability in an uncertain time. We continue to benefit from our scale, relatively low leverage and $3.3 billion unencumbered asset base. STWD is well positioned to take advantage of dislocations in the market and to weather this economic storm with immense human and financial resources," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. 

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $63 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended March 31, 2020
(Amounts in thousands)

 



























 Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

192,381

$

22,413

$


$

2,633

$


$

217,427

$


$

217,427

Interest income from investment securities



18,628

701



24,800



44,129

(28,889)

15,240

Servicing fees



172





6,442



6,614

(1,821)

4,793

Rental income

78



63,961

10,107



74,146



74,146

Other revenues



178

143

122

513



956

(2)

954

Total revenues 

211,437

23,257

64,083

44,495



343,272

(30,712)

312,560

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



351





239

40,107

40,697

31

40,728

Interest expense



53,950

13,117

17,121

7,194

28,805

120,187

(162)

120,025

General and administrative



8,132

4,423

1,078

20,684

4,301

38,618

84

38,702

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



860

17

12

20



909



909

Costs of rental operations

778



22,852

4,584



28,214



28,214

Depreciation and amortization



415

70

19,288

4,207



23,980



23,980

Credit loss provision, net



40,217

8,452







48,669



48,669

Other expense



77



311





388



388

Total costs and expenses 

104,780

26,079

60,662

36,928

73,213

301,662

(47)

301,615

Other (loss) income:























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















(45,493)

(45,493)

Change in fair value of servicing rights









318



318

(711)

(393)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(27,879)





(47,216)



(75,095)

77,599

2,504

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



(35,517)





19,383



(16,134)



(16,134)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



51





620



671

(574)

97

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net





296







296



296

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



30,805

(1,001)

(30,223)

(19,106)

29,235

9,710



9,710

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(34,001)

(473)

(19)

7



(34,486)



(34,486)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(170)







(170)



(170)

Other income, net







50

76



126



126

Total other (loss) income



(66,541)

(1,348)

(30,192)

(45,918)

29,235

(114,764)

30,821

(83,943)

Income (loss) before income taxes 

40,116

(4,170)

(26,771)

(38,351)

(43,978)

(73,154)

156

(72,998)

Income tax benefit

4,422

145



2,162



6,729



6,729

Net income (loss) 

44,538

(4,025)

(26,771)

(36,189)

(43,978)

(66,425)

156

(66,269)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(3)



(5,111)

4,770



(344)

(156)

(500)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

44,535

$

(4,025)

$

(31,882)

$

(31,419)

$

(43,978)

$

(66,769)

$


$

(66,769)

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the three months ended March 31, 2020
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)






















Commercial and











Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

44,535

$

(4,025)

$

(31,882)

$

(31,419)

$

(43,978)

$

(66,769)

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





5,111





5,111

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,112

466

73

1,263

5,886

8,800

Management incentive fee









15,799

15,799

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

358



(89)





269

Depreciation and amortization

355

51

19,381

3,807



23,594

Credit loss provision, net

40,217

8,452







48,669

Interest income adjustment for securities

124





6,315



6,439

Extinguishment of debt, net









(246)

(246)

Income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments

(5,821)





(1,442)



(7,263)

Other non-cash items

3



(491)

248

156

(84)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans

35,517





(19,383)



16,134

Securities

27,879





47,216



75,095

Derivatives

(30,563)

1,013

30,569

19,013

(27,649)

(7,617)

Foreign currency

34,001

473

19

(7)



34,486

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(51)





(620)



(671)

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans

2,164

(62)



16,559



18,661

Securities







(4,212)



(4,212)

Derivatives

3,250

118

(35)

(6,087)



(2,754)

Foreign currency

(4,271)

(194)

(19)

7



(4,477)

(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities

(556)





3,738



3,182

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

148,253

$

6,292

$

22,637

$

34,996

$

(50,032)

$

162,146

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.50

$

0.02

$

0.08

$

0.12

$

(0.17)

$

0.55

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of March 31, 2020
(Amounts in thousands)



























Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,910

$

40

$

28,137

$

36,913

$

719,222

$

807,222

$

4,434

$

811,656

Restricted cash

50,331

43,679

7,362

18,365



119,737



119,737

Loans held-for-investment, net

9,106,441

1,381,271



1,224



10,488,936



10,488,936

Loans held-for-sale

886,076

101,895



186,963



1,174,934



1,174,934

Investment securities

955,614

44,141



1,095,990



2,095,745

(1,317,773)

777,972

Properties, net

26,585



2,014,007

212,478



2,253,070



2,253,070

Intangible assets





45,331

63,632



108,963

(26,958)

82,005

Investment in unconsolidated entities

50,017

25,862



31,321



107,200

(19,866)

87,334

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

57,238

6

98

2,250

41,856

101,448



101,448

Accrued interest receivable

49,942

4,949



1,047

3,357

59,295

(758)

58,537

Other assets

61,109

5,108

76,776

52,119

8,812

203,924

(15)

203,909

VIE assets, at fair value













61,157,805

61,157,805

Total Assets

$

11,266,263

$

1,726,360

$

2,171,711

$

1,842,739

$

773,247

$

17,780,320

$

59,796,869

$

77,577,189

Liabilities and Equity























Liabilities:























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

33,645

$

11,933

$

48,748

$

48,090

$

79,178

$

221,594

$

75

$

221,669

Related-party payable







5

39,261

39,266



39,266

Dividends payable









137,529

137,529



137,529

Derivative liabilities

3,740

1,292



86



5,118



5,118

Secured financing agreements, net

5,611,239

1,190,995

1,698,044

692,941

510,414

9,703,633

(13,950)

9,689,683

Collateralized loan obligations, net

928,683









928,683



928,683

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,930,584

1,930,584



1,930,584

VIE liabilities, at fair value













59,807,306

59,807,306

Total Liabilities

6,577,307

1,204,220

1,746,792

741,122

2,696,966

12,966,407

59,793,431

72,759,838

Equity:























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:























Common stock









2,894

2,894



2,894

Additional paid-in capital

1,159,771

531,986

229,223

(200,489)

3,438,578

5,159,069



5,159,069

Treasury stock









(133,024)

(133,024)



(133,024)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

35,948





(64)



35,884



35,884

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

3,493,119

(9,846)

(31,451)

1,163,580

(5,232,167)

(616,765)



(616,765)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

4,688,838

522,140

197,772

963,027

(1,923,719)

4,448,058



4,448,058

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118



227,147

138,590



365,855

3,438

369,293

Total Equity

4,688,956

522,140

424,919

1,101,617

(1,923,719)

4,813,913

3,438

4,817,351

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

11,266,263

$

1,726,360

$

2,171,711

$

1,842,739

$

773,247

$

17,780,320

$

59,796,869

$

77,577,189

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

