Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company had a first quarter 2020 GAAP net loss of $66.8 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, and Core Earnings of $162.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. GAAP net loss includes the unrealized, non-cash impacts of mark-to-market adjustments and the recently implemented CECL accounting standard, totaling $148.6 million ($0.53 per diluted share) and $48.7 million ($0.17 per diluted share), respectively, both of which reflect the market volatility and dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Starwood Property Trust has one of the strongest balance sheets in the commercial mortgage REIT industry, with over $870 million in cash and approved undrawn capacity, and well over $1.0 billion of additional liquidity available to us if ever needed. Our powerful balance sheet is bolstered by our diversified platform, anchored by our real estate equity book and multiple business lines that create considerable stability in an uncertain time. We continue to benefit from our scale, relatively low leverage and $3.3 billion unencumbered asset base. STWD is well positioned to take advantage of dislocations in the market and to weather this economic storm with immense human and financial resources," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $63 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 192,381

$ 22,413

$ —

$ 2,633

$ —

$ 217,427

$ —

$ 217,427 Interest income from investment securities



18,628



701



—



24,800



—



44,129



(28,889)



15,240 Servicing fees



172



—



—



6,442



—



6,614



(1,821)



4,793 Rental income



78



—



63,961



10,107



—



74,146



—



74,146 Other revenues



178



143



122



513



—



956



(2)



954 Total revenues



211,437



23,257



64,083



44,495



—



343,272



(30,712)



312,560 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



351



—



—



239



40,107



40,697



31



40,728 Interest expense



53,950



13,117



17,121



7,194



28,805



120,187



(162)



120,025 General and administrative



8,132



4,423



1,078



20,684



4,301



38,618



84



38,702 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



860



17



12



20



—



909



—



909 Costs of rental operations



778



—



22,852



4,584



—



28,214



—



28,214 Depreciation and amortization



415



70



19,288



4,207



—



23,980



—



23,980 Credit loss provision, net



40,217



8,452



—



—



—



48,669



—



48,669 Other expense



77



—



311



—



—



388



—



388 Total costs and expenses



104,780



26,079



60,662



36,928



73,213



301,662



(47)



301,615 Other (loss) income:















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



(45,493)



(45,493) Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



318



—



318



(711)



(393) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(27,879)



—



—



(47,216)



—



(75,095)



77,599



2,504 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



(35,517)



—



—



19,383



—



(16,134)



—



(16,134) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



51



—



—



620



—



671



(574)



97 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



—



296



—



—



—



296



—



296 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



30,805



(1,001)



(30,223)



(19,106)



29,235



9,710



—



9,710 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(34,001)



(473)



(19)



7



—



(34,486)



—



(34,486) Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



(170)



—



—



—



(170)



—



(170) Other income, net



—



—



50



76



—



126



—



126 Total other (loss) income



(66,541)



(1,348)



(30,192)



(45,918)



29,235



(114,764)



30,821



(83,943) Income (loss) before income taxes



40,116



(4,170)



(26,771)



(38,351)



(43,978)



(73,154)



156



(72,998) Income tax benefit



4,422



145



—



2,162



—



6,729



—



6,729 Net income (loss)



44,538



(4,025)



(26,771)



(36,189)



(43,978)



(66,425)



156



(66,269) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(3)



—



(5,111)



4,770



—



(344)



(156)



(500) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 44,535

$ (4,025)

$ (31,882)

$ (31,419)

$ (43,978)

$ (66,769)

$ —

$ (66,769)

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)









































Commercial and























Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 44,535

$ (4,025)

$ (31,882)

$ (31,419)

$ (43,978)

$ (66,769) Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,111



—



—



5,111 Non-cash equity compensation expense



1,112



466



73



1,263



5,886



8,800 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



15,799



15,799 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



358



—



(89)



—



—



269 Depreciation and amortization



355



51



19,381



3,807



—



23,594 Credit loss provision, net



40,217



8,452



—



—



—



48,669 Interest income adjustment for securities



124



—



—



6,315



—



6,439 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(246)



(246) Income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments



(5,821)



—



—



(1,442)



—



(7,263) Other non-cash items



3



—



(491)



248



156



(84) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans



35,517



—



—



(19,383)



—



16,134 Securities



27,879



—



—



47,216



—



75,095 Derivatives



(30,563)



1,013



30,569



19,013



(27,649)



(7,617) Foreign currency



34,001



473



19



(7)



—



34,486 Earnings from unconsolidated entities



(51)



—



—



(620)



—



(671) Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans



2,164



(62)



—



16,559



—



18,661 Securities



—



—



—



(4,212)



—



(4,212) Derivatives



3,250



118



(35)



(6,087)



—



(2,754) Foreign currency



(4,271)



(194)



(19)



7



—



(4,477) (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities



(556)



—



—



3,738



—



3,182 Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 148,253

$ 6,292

$ 22,637

$ 34,996

$ (50,032)

$ 162,146 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.50

$ 0.02

$ 0.08

$ 0.12

$ (0.17)

$ 0.55

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of March 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Assets:















































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,910

$ 40

$ 28,137

$ 36,913

$ 719,222

$ 807,222

$ 4,434

$ 811,656 Restricted cash



50,331



43,679



7,362



18,365



—



119,737



—



119,737 Loans held-for-investment, net



9,106,441



1,381,271



—



1,224



—



10,488,936



—



10,488,936 Loans held-for-sale



886,076



101,895



—



186,963



—



1,174,934



—



1,174,934 Investment securities



955,614



44,141



—



1,095,990



—



2,095,745



(1,317,773)



777,972 Properties, net



26,585



—



2,014,007



212,478



—



2,253,070



—



2,253,070 Intangible assets



—



—



45,331



63,632



—



108,963



(26,958)



82,005 Investment in unconsolidated entities



50,017



25,862



—



31,321



—



107,200



(19,866)



87,334 Goodwill



—



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846 Derivative assets



57,238



6



98



2,250



41,856



101,448



—



101,448 Accrued interest receivable



49,942



4,949



—



1,047



3,357



59,295



(758)



58,537 Other assets



61,109



5,108



76,776



52,119



8,812



203,924



(15)



203,909 VIE assets, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



61,157,805



61,157,805 Total Assets

$ 11,266,263

$ 1,726,360

$ 2,171,711

$ 1,842,739

$ 773,247

$ 17,780,320

$ 59,796,869

$ 77,577,189 Liabilities and Equity















































Liabilities:















































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 33,645

$ 11,933

$ 48,748

$ 48,090

$ 79,178

$ 221,594

$ 75

$ 221,669 Related-party payable



—



—



—



5



39,261



39,266



—



39,266 Dividends payable



—



—



—



—



137,529



137,529



—



137,529 Derivative liabilities



3,740



1,292



—



86



—



5,118



—



5,118 Secured financing agreements, net



5,611,239



1,190,995



1,698,044



692,941



510,414



9,703,633



(13,950)



9,689,683 Collateralized loan obligations, net



928,683



—



—



—



—



928,683



—



928,683 Unsecured senior notes, net



—



—



—



—



1,930,584



1,930,584



—



1,930,584 VIE liabilities, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



59,807,306



59,807,306 Total Liabilities



6,577,307



1,204,220



1,746,792



741,122



2,696,966



12,966,407



59,793,431



72,759,838 Equity:















































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:















































Common stock



—



—



—



—



2,894



2,894



—



2,894 Additional paid-in capital



1,159,771



531,986



229,223



(200,489)



3,438,578



5,159,069



—



5,159,069 Treasury stock



—



—



—



—



(133,024)



(133,024)



—



(133,024) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



35,948



—



—



(64)



—



35,884



—



35,884 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



3,493,119



(9,846)



(31,451)



1,163,580



(5,232,167)



(616,765)



—



(616,765) Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



4,688,838



522,140



197,772



963,027



(1,923,719)



4,448,058



—



4,448,058 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries



118



—



227,147



138,590



—



365,855



3,438



369,293 Total Equity



4,688,956



522,140



424,919



1,101,617



(1,923,719)



4,813,913



3,438



4,817,351 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 11,266,263

$ 1,726,360

$ 2,171,711

$ 1,842,739

$ 773,247

$ 17,780,320

$ 59,796,869

$ 77,577,189

