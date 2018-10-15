Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company's third quarter 2018 GAAP net income was $84.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $148.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. This includes $6.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $3.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of acquisition costs associated with the infrastructure finance platform and portfolio for GAAP and Core Earnings, respectively.

"We are excited to have completed another successful quarter which was highlighted by record levels of capital deployment including the acquisition of our new infrastructure finance platform," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "We continue to see the benefits of a multi-cylinder approach as we execute on attractive investments across our existing businesses. During the quarter, our asset base and commercial loan portfolio both reached record levels, with assets of $16.0 billion and commercial loans of $7.5 billion."

"We intend to capitalize on attractive opportunities to expand our infrastructure finance platform as we continue to execute on the prudent allocation of capital across our cylinders allowing us to achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Dividend

On November 9, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of December 31, 2018.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $48 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $15 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include completion of pending investments, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended September 30, 2018 (Amounts in thousands) Commercial and Residential Infrastructure Investing Lending Lending Property and Servicing Securitization Segment Segment Segment Segment Corporate Subtotal VIEs Total Revenues: Interest income from loans $ 147,913 $ 3,053 $ — $ 3,535 $ — $ 154,501 $ — $ 154,501 Interest income from investment securities 10,320 107 — 34,477 — 44,904 (33,396) 11,508 Servicing fees 98 — — 34,100 — 34,198 (6,374) 27,824 Rental income — — 76,067 15,065 — 91,132 — 91,132 Other revenues 265 44 169 229 89 796 (42) 754 Total revenues 158,596 3,204 76,236 87,406 89 325,531 (39,812) 285,719 Costs and expenses: Management fees 453 — — 18 25,937 26,408 111 26,519 Interest expense 43,322 2,258 19,483 7,396 30,475 102,934 (276) 102,658 General and administrative 7,016 537 1,680 19,131 2,753 31,117 86 31,203 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 341 6,725 — (539) — 6,527 — 6,527 Costs of rental operations — — 23,052 7,139 — 30,191 — 30,191 Depreciation and amortization 17 — 28,448 5,828 — 34,293 — 34,293 Loan loss allowance, net 929 — — — — 929 — 929 Other expense 76 — — — — 76 — 76 Total costs and expenses 52,154 9,520 72,663 38,973 59,165 232,475 (79) 232,396 Income (loss) before other income (loss), income taxes and non-controlling

interests 106,442 (6,316) 3,573 48,433 (59,076) 93,056 (39,733) 53,323 Other income (loss): Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs — — — — — — 33,289 33,289 Change in fair value of servicing rights — — — (1,994) — (1,994) 1,020 (974) Change in fair value of investment securities, net 238 — — (4,966) — (4,728) 5,029 301 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 1,343 — — 2,597 — 3,940 — 3,940 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 514 — 1,988 (134) — 2,368 257 2,625 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 47 — — 1,415 — 1,462 — 1,462 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 7,278 455 5,895 3,076 (4,969) 11,735 — 11,735 Foreign currency loss, net (3,546) (531) (1) — — (4,078) — (4,078) Loss on extinguishment of debt (730) — — — (1,810) (2,540) — (2,540) Other income (loss), net (1) — 2 (1,422) — (1,421) — (1,421) Total other income (loss) 5,143 (76) 7,884 (1,428) (6,779) 4,744 39,595 44,339 Income (loss) before income taxes 111,585 (6,392) 11,457 47,005 (65,855) 97,800 (138) 97,662 Income tax provision (314) — (125) (7,842) — (8,281) — (8,281) Net income (loss) 111,271 (6,392) 11,332 39,163 (65,855) 89,519 (138) 89,381 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (365) — (4,769) 151 — (4,983) 138 (4,845) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 110,906 $ (6,392) $ 6,563 $ 39,314 $ (65,855) $ 84,536 $ — $ 84,536

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings For the three months ended September 30, 2018 (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Commercial and Residential Infrastructure Investing Lending Lending Property and Servicing Segment Segment Segment Segment Corporate Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 110,906 $ (6,392) $ 6,563 $ 39,314 $ (65,855) $ 84,536 Add / (Deduct): Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units — — 4,769 — — 4,769 Non-cash equity compensation expense 750 13 98 1,321 3,769 5,951 Management incentive fee — — — — 4,299 4,299 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 45 3,770 (89) (129) — 3,597 Depreciation and amortization 17 — 28,780 5,456 — 34,253 Loan loss allowance, net 929 — — — — 929 Interest income adjustment for securities (137) — — 6,573 — 6,436 Extinguishment of debt, net — — — — (922) (922) Other non-cash items — — (632) 1,622 986 1,976 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on: Loans held-for-sale (1,343) — — (2,597) — (3,940) Securities (338) — — 4,966 — 4,628 Derivatives (7,497) (455) (4,779) (3,424) 5,248 (10,907) Foreign currency 3,546 531 1 — — 4,078 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (514) — (1,988) 134 — (2,368) Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on: Loans held-for-sale 3,558 — — 4,415 — 7,973 Securities 100 — — 1,673 — 1,773 Derivatives 6 — (230) 1,048 — 824 Foreign currency 225 (8) — — — 217 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 581 — — 613 — 1,194 Sales of properties — — — (928) — (928) Core Earnings (Loss) $ 110,834 $ (2,541) $ 32,493 $ 60,057 $ (52,475) $ 148,368 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.40 $ (0.01) $ 0.12 $ 0.21 $ (0.19) $ 0.53

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (Amounts in thousands) Commercial and Residential Infrastructure Investing Lending Lending Property and Servicing Securitization Segment Segment Segment Segment Corporate Subtotal VIEs Total Revenues: Interest income from loans $ 431,153 $ 3,053 $ — $ 9,619 $ — $ 443,825 $ — $ 443,825 Interest income from investment securities 33,689 107 — 99,348 — 133,144 (95,577) 37,567 Servicing fees 313 — — 92,221 — 92,534 (21,328) 71,206 Rental income — — 217,178 43,955 — 261,133 — 261,133 Other revenues 683 44 351 973 227 2,278 (147) 2,131 Total revenues 465,838 3,204 217,529 246,116 227 932,914 (117,052) 815,862 Costs and expenses: Management fees 1,396 — — 54 82,895 84,345 310 84,655 Interest expense 110,169 2,258 55,397 18,298 96,132 282,254 (821) 281,433 General and administrative 19,962 537 5,510 64,006 8,602 98,617 256 98,873 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 2,253 6,725 (46) (467) — 8,465 — 8,465 Costs of rental operations — — 72,531 20,250 — 92,781 — 92,781 Depreciation and amortization 50 — 86,655 16,482 — 103,187 — 103,187 Loan loss allowance, net 27,726 — — — — 27,726 — 27,726 Other expense 230 — — 447 — 677 — 677 Total costs and expenses 161,786 9,520 220,047 119,070 187,629 698,052 (255) 697,797 Income (loss) before other income (loss), income taxes and non-controlling

interests 304,052 (6,316) (2,518) 127,046 (187,402) 234,862 (116,797) 118,065 Other income (loss): Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs — — — — — — 129,888 129,888 Change in fair value of servicing rights — — — (14,417) — (14,417) 5,426 (8,991) Change in fair value of investment securities, net 16 — — 24,123 — 24,139 (16,285) 7,854 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net (165) — — 26,738 — 26,573 — 26,573 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 3,761 — 1,406 2,916 — 8,083 (1,450) 6,633 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 461 — 6,883 18,215 — 25,559 — 25,559 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 15,927 455 27,734 7,720 (24,338) 27,498 — 27,498 Foreign currency loss, net (3,260) (531) — (2) — (3,793) — (3,793) Loss on extinguishment of debt (730) — — (186) (1,810) (2,726) — (2,726) Other income (loss), net 42 — 508 (1,365) — (815) — (815) Total other income (loss) 16,052 (76) 36,531 63,742 (26,148) 90,101 117,579 207,680 Income (loss) before income taxes 320,104 (6,392) 34,013 190,788 (213,550) 324,963 782 325,745 Income tax provision (2,981) — (1,997) (9,502) — (14,480) — (14,480) Net income (loss) 317,123 (6,392) 32,016 181,286 (213,550) 310,483 782 311,265 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,087) — (11,906) (3,792) — (16,785) (782) (17,567) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 316,036 $ (6,392) $ 20,110 $ 177,494 $ (213,550) $ 293,698 $ — $ 293,698

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Commercial and Residential Infrastructure Investing Lending Lending Property and Servicing Segment Segment Segment Segment Corporate Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 316,036 $ (6,392) $ 20,110 $ 177,494 $ (213,550) $ 293,698 Add / (Deduct): Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units — — 11,906 — — 11,906 Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,079 13 228 3,613 10,635 16,568 Management incentive fee — — — — 19,620 19,620 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 1,430 3,770 (249) (215) — 4,736 Depreciation and amortization 50 — 87,648 15,253 — 102,951 Loan loss allowance, net 27,726 — — — — 27,726 Interest income adjustment for securities (531) — — 8,206 — 7,675 Extinguishment of debt, net — — — — 8,586 8,586 Other non-cash items — — (2,406) 2,194 2,762 2,550 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on: Loans held-for-sale 165 — — (26,738) — (26,573) Securities (259) — — (24,123) — (24,382) Derivatives (16,665) (455) (25,228) (8,788) 26,797 (24,339) Foreign currency 3,260 531 — 2 — 3,793 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (3,761) — (1,406) (2,916) — (8,083) Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on: Loans held-for-sale 1,487 — — 28,285 — 29,772 Securities 242 — — (4,419) — (4,177) Derivatives (5,848) — (938) 7,197 — 411 Foreign currency 8,136 (8) — (42) — 8,086 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 3,986 — — 2,875 — 6,861 Sales of properties — — (365) (4,374) — (4,739) Core Earnings (Loss) $ 337,533 $ (2,541) $ 89,300 $ 173,504 $ (145,150) $ 452,646 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.24 $ (0.01) $ 0.33 $ 0.63 $ (0.53) $ 1.66

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of September 30, 2018 (Amounts in thousands) Commercial and Residential Infrastructure Investing Lending Lending Property and Servicing Securitization Segment Segment Segment Segment Corporate Subtotal VIEs Total Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,217 $ 8 $ 23,496 $ 44,771 $ 180,946 $ 264,438 $ 1,319 $ 265,757 Restricted cash 34,325 28,222 18,239 14,508 28,970 124,264 — 124,264 Loans held-for-investment, net 7,004,938 1,492,276 — 3,460 — 8,500,674 — 8,500,674 Loans held-for-sale 719,781 320,270 — 286,786 — 1,326,837 — 1,326,837 Loans transferred as secured borrowings 74,281 — — — — 74,281 — 74,281 Investment securities 718,262 65,060 — 1,027,554 — 1,810,876 (1,047,426) 763,450 Properties, net — — 2,620,220 268,517 — 2,888,737 — 2,888,737 Properties held-for-sale — — 31,928 20,374 — 52,302 — 52,302 Intangible assets — — 96,348 80,420 — 176,768 (22,820) 153,948 Investment in unconsolidated entities 34,334 — 112,110 43,804 — 190,248 (21,460) 168,788 Goodwill — 115,988 — 140,437 — 256,425 — 256,425 Derivative assets 15,232 481 41,461 2,633 — 59,807 — 59,807 Accrued interest receivable 42,080 6,356 269 1,090 3,243 53,038 (127) 52,911 Other assets 38,604 8,398 99,412 49,882 2,399 198,695 (7) 198,688 VIE assets, at fair value — — — — — — 48,034,610 48,034,610 Total Assets $ 8,697,054 $ 2,037,059 $ 3,043,483 $ 1,984,236 $ 215,558 $ 15,977,390 $ 46,944,089 $ 62,921,479 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 23,681 $ 10,889 $ 71,253 $ 80,353 $ 28,600 $ 214,776 $ 126 $ 214,902 Related-party payable — — — 74 25,212 25,286 — 25,286 Dividends payable — — — — 132,549 132,549 — 132,549 Derivative liabilities 3,015 381 2,276 251 29,463 35,386 — 35,386 Secured financing agreements, net 4,117,051 1,507,073 1,929,596 759,012 297,655 8,610,387 (23,700) 8,586,687 Unsecured senior notes, net — — — — 2,024,570 2,024,570 — 2,024,570 Secured borrowings on transferred loans, net 74,148 — — — — 74,148 — 74,148 VIE liabilities, at fair value — — — — — — 46,945,674 46,945,674 Total Liabilities 4,217,895 1,518,343 2,003,125 839,690 2,538,049 11,117,102 46,922,100 58,039,202 Equity: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Common stock — — — — 2,793 2,793 — 2,793 Additional paid-in capital 1,481,943 525,108 809,734 270,045 1,876,231 4,963,061 — 4,963,061 Treasury stock — — — — (104,194) (104,194) — (104,194) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 60,811 — 7,171 (62) — 67,920 — 67,920 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 2,926,015 (6,392) 5,775 863,580 (4,097,321) (308,343) — (308,343) Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 4,468,769 518,716 822,680 1,133,563 (2,322,491) 4,621,237 — 4,621,237 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 10,390 — 217,678 10,983 — 239,051 21,989 261,040 Total Equity 4,479,159 518,716 1,040,358 1,144,546 (2,322,491) 4,860,288 21,989 4,882,277 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 8,697,054 $ 2,037,059 $ 3,043,483 $ 1,984,236 $ 215,558 $ 15,977,390 $ 46,944,089 $ 62,921,479

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

