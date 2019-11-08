Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company's third quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $140.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $152.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

"We had another strong quarter, with over $2.5 billion of capital deployed across all our segments, including $1.2 billion in Commercial Lending. Notably, our non-agency residential lending business continued to expand with purchases of over $600 million of loans and the completion of our fourth and largest securitization for $546 million. We also continue to experience growing, double-digit yields in our Property segment. We expect that these yields will increase over 200 basis points as a result of the $180 million partial cash out refinance of our medical office portfolio and first multifamily portfolio, which have appreciated meaningfully since acquisition. Our pipeline remains robust, and we expect to invest this capital accretively as we continue to utilize our global organization to find the best opportunities across our cylinders," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

Added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust, "During the quarter, we continued to reduce our reliance on warehouse financing, completing our first $1.1 billion CRE CLO. The transaction was structurally superior, reducing balance sheet exposure, and with a higher advance rate and lower cost of funds than the repurchase facilities it replaced. We also executed on a $400 million term loan, which allowed us to increase our unencumbered asset base, providing us with additional capacity to issue attractive corporate debt in the future. We ended the quarter with a record high of over $8.0 billion of available capacity across our financing facilities, giving us tremendous flexibility as investment opportunities arise."

Dividend

On November 8, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended September 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)







































































































Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total





















































Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 145,290

$ 22,763

$ —

$ 3,977

$ —

$ 172,030

$ —

$ 172,030 Interest income from investment securities



18,163



810



—



32,556



—



51,529



(34,853)



16,676 Servicing fees



97



—



—



18,243



—



18,340



(4,007)



14,333 Rental income



—



—



72,251



12,403



—



84,654



—



84,654 Other revenues



258



39



125



218



—



640



(3)



637 Total revenues



163,808



23,612



72,376



67,397



—



327,193



(38,863)



288,330 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



363



—



—



18



29,829



30,210



28



30,238 Interest expense



51,844



14,422



19,020



8,891



29,142



123,319



(163)



123,156 General and administrative



7,104



4,315



2,170



22,915



3,184



39,688



78



39,766 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



506



21



—



(364)



—



163



—



163 Costs of rental operations



765



—



24,784



6,019



—



31,568



—



31,568 Depreciation and amortization



339



15



23,106



4,809



—



28,269



—



28,269 Loan loss provision, net



(39)



—



—



—



—



(39)



—



(39) Other expense



77



—



46



—



—



123



—



123 Total costs and expenses



60,959



18,773



69,126



42,288



62,155



253,301



(57)



253,244 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



61,767



61,767 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



57



—



57



(682)



(625) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(303)



—



—



22,476



—



22,173



(21,907)



266 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



10,088



—



—



22,433



—



32,521



—



32,521 Earnings from unconsolidated entities



2,507



—



223



253



—



2,983



(236)



2,747 Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net



482



(25)



—



20,700



—



21,157



—



21,157 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



15,729



(109)



5,900



(6,376)



6,789



21,933



—



21,933 Foreign currency loss, net



(15,337)



(319)



(8)



—



—



(15,664)



—



(15,664) Loss on extinguishment of debt



(857)



(2,101)



—



(194)



(1,472)



(4,624)



—



(4,624) Other loss, net



—



(50)



—



—



—



(50)



—



(50) Total other income (loss)



12,309



(2,604)



6,115



59,349



5,317



80,486



38,942



119,428 Income (loss) before income taxes



115,158



2,235



9,365



84,458



(56,838)



154,378



136



154,514 Income tax (provision) benefit



(3,194)



475



—



(1,794)



—



(4,513)



—



(4,513) Net income (loss)



111,964



2,710



9,365



82,664



(56,838)



149,865



136



150,001 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



—



—



(5,250)



(4,219)



—



(9,469)



(136)



(9,605) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 111,964

$ 2,710

$ 4,115

$ 78,445

$ (56,838)

$ 140,396

$ —

$ 140,396

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)









































Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total









































Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 111,964

$ 2,710

$ 4,115

$ 78,445

$ (56,838)

$ 140,396 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,250



—



—



5,250 Non-cash equity compensation expense



1,140



577



83



1,765



9,411



12,976 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



1,875



1,875 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



6



—



(89)



(146)



—



(229) Depreciation and amortization



339



15



23,440



4,444



—



28,238 Loan loss provision, net



(39)



—



—



—



—



(39) Interest income adjustment for securities



(194)



—



—



5,345



—



5,151 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(247)



(247) Other non-cash items



—



—



321



191



152



664 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans held-for-sale



(10,088)



—



—



(22,433)



—



(32,521) Securities



303



—



—



(22,476)



—



(22,173) Derivatives



(15,749)



109



(4,576)



6,590



(6,913)



(20,539) Foreign currency



15,337



319



8



—



—



15,664 Earnings from unconsolidated entities



(2,507)



—



(223)



(253)



—



(2,983) Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans held-for-sale



8,383



(230)



—



22,134



—



30,287 Securities



373



—



—



4,593



—



4,966 Derivatives



977



64



406



(7,875)



—



(6,428) Foreign currency



(3,911)



(171)



(8)



—



—



(4,090) Earnings from unconsolidated entities



2,298



—



—



1,324



—



3,622 Sales of properties



—



—



—



(7,221)



—



(7,221) Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 108,632

$ 3,393

$ 28,727

$ 64,427

$ (52,560)

$ 152,619 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.37

$ 0.01

$ 0.10

$ 0.22

$ (0.18)

$ 0.52

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total





















































Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 462,956

$ 74,969

$ —

$ 8,987

$ —

$ 546,912

$ —

$ 546,912 Interest income from investment securities



62,438



2,563



—



88,012



—



153,013



(96,160)



56,853 Servicing fees



310



—



—



61,366



—



61,676



(13,902)



47,774 Rental income



—



—



215,098



40,686



—



255,784



—



255,784 Other revenues



714



732



291



929



26



2,692



(24)



2,668 Total revenues



526,418



78,264



215,389



199,980



26



1,020,077



(110,086)



909,991 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



1,127



—



—



54



74,924



76,105



122



76,227 Interest expense



172,012



49,257



57,142



25,152



84,878



388,441



(487)



387,954 General and administrative



20,626



13,624



5,394



61,943



10,429



112,016



258



112,274 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



915



51



—



(387)



—



579



—



579 Costs of rental operations



1,525



—



70,846



19,503



—



91,874



—



91,874 Depreciation and amortization



695



15



70,078



15,287



—



86,075



—



86,075 Loan loss provision, net



2,046



1,196



—



—



—



3,242



—



3,242 Other expense



230



—



1,353



194



—



1,777



—



1,777 Total costs and expenses



199,176



64,143



204,813



121,746



170,231



760,109



(107)



760,002 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



164,761



164,761 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



(1,617)



—



(1,617)



(691)



(2,308) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(2,945)



—



—



56,431



—



53,486



(52,491)



995 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



16,837



—



—



48,841



—



65,678



—



65,678 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



8,576



—



(42,538)



3,601



—



(30,361)



(1,275)



(31,636) Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



3,476



3,041



—



21,640



—



28,157



—



28,157 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



12,024



(3,337)



(3,957)



(16,761)



31,725



19,694



—



19,694 Foreign currency loss, net



(17,025)



(102)



(7)



—



—



(17,134)



—



(17,134) Loss on extinguishment of debt



(857)



(8,221)



—



(194)



(1,466)



(10,738)



—



(10,738) Other loss, net



—



(50)



—



—



(73)



(123)



—



(123) Total other income (loss)



20,086



(8,669)



(46,502)



111,941



30,186



107,042



110,304



217,346 Income (loss) before income taxes



347,328



5,452



(35,926)



190,175



(140,019)



367,010



325



367,335 Income tax (provision) benefit



(4,778)



746



(258)



(4,090)



—



(8,380)



—



(8,380) Net income (loss)



342,550



6,198



(36,184)



186,085



(140,019)



358,630



325



358,955 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(392)



—



(16,322)



(4,121)



—



(20,835)



(325)



(21,160) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 342,158

$ 6,198

$ (52,506)

$ 181,964

$ (140,019)

$ 337,795

$ —

$ 337,795

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)









































Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total









































Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 342,158

$ 6,198

$ (52,506)

$ 181,964

$ (140,019)

$ 337,795 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



16,322



—



—



16,322 Non-cash equity compensation expense



2,757



1,691



229



4,817



16,909



26,403 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



2,048



2,048 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(56)



2



(266)



(451)



(356)



(1,127) Depreciation and amortization



695



15



71,067



14,181



—



85,958 Loan loss provision, net



2,046



1,196



—



—



—



3,242 Interest income adjustment for securities



(585)



—



—



14,698



—



14,113 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(1,704)



(1,704) Other non-cash items



—



—



(565)



699



470



604 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans held-for-sale



(16,837)



—



—



(48,841)



—



(65,678) Securities



2,945



—



—



(56,431)



—



(53,486) Derivatives



(11,763)



3,337



8,457



16,841



(32,915)



(16,043) Foreign currency



17,025



102



7



—



—



17,134 (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities



(8,576)



—



42,538



(3,601)



—



30,361 Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans held-for-sale



7,180



(985)



—



49,719



—



55,914 Securities



970



—



—



11,702



—



12,672 Derivatives



1,800



(1,396)



2,257



(17,114)



—



(14,453) Foreign currency



(4,725)



(998)



(7)



9



—



(5,721) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



7,078



—



(68,905)



14,194



—



(47,633) Sales of properties



—



—



—



(7,297)



—



(7,297) Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 342,112

$ 9,162

$ 18,628

$ 175,089

$ (155,567)

$ 389,424 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 1.17

$ 0.03

$ 0.06

$ 0.60

$ (0.53)

$ 1.33

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of September 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total





















































Assets:















































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 64,343

$ 6,404

$ 35,940

$ 46,872

$ 129,369

$ 282,928

$ 1,189

$ 284,117 Restricted cash



36,771



33,366



21,186



19,218



—



110,541



—



110,541 Loans held-for-investment, net



7,636,475



1,281,815



—



1,363



—



8,919,653



—



8,919,653 Loans held-for-sale



809,604



163,932



—



468,583



—



1,442,119



—



1,442,119 Investment securities



938,300



54,048



—



1,009,249



—



2,001,597



(1,192,460)



809,137 Properties, net



26,902



—



2,441,480



261,156



—



2,729,538



—



2,729,538 Intangible assets



—



—



75,965



68,748



—



144,713



(24,766)



119,947 Investment in unconsolidated entities



42,518



—



71,824



33,246



—



147,588



(21,473)



126,115 Goodwill



—



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846 Derivative assets



37,507



652



21,994



603



20,727



81,483



—



81,483 Accrued interest receivable



43,747



4,015



245



1,321



3,125



52,453



(676)



51,777 Other assets



98,664



5,978



72,932



64,068



9,129



250,771



2



250,773 VIE assets, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



59,249,054



59,249,054 Total Assets

$ 9,734,831

$ 1,669,619

$ 2,741,566

$ 2,114,864

$ 162,350

$ 16,423,230

$ 58,010,870

$ 74,434,100 Liabilities and Equity















































Liabilities:















































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 25,836

$ 15,719

$ 69,550

$ 72,055

$ 50,868

$ 234,028

$ 92

$ 234,120 Related-party payable



—



—



—



44



24,442



24,486



—



24,486 Dividends payable



—



—



—



—



137,273



137,273



—



137,273 Derivative liabilities



2,336



904



—



1,541



—



4,781



—



4,781 Secured financing agreements, net



4,061,849



1,168,166



1,868,416



771,618



391,989



8,262,038



(13,950)



8,248,088 Collateralized loan obligations, net



927,436



—



—



—



—



927,436



—



927,436 Unsecured senior notes, net



—



—



—



—



1,926,693



1,926,693



—



1,926,693 VIE liabilities, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



58,018,209



58,018,209 Total Liabilities



5,017,457



1,184,789



1,937,966



845,258



2,531,265



11,516,735



58,004,351



69,521,086 Equity:















































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:















































Common stock



—



—



—



—



2,871



2,871



—



2,871 Additional paid-in capital



1,307,064



481,206



609,241



156,094



2,568,066



5,121,671



—



5,121,671 Treasury stock



—



—



—



—



(104,194)



(104,194)



—



(104,194) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



52,471



—



(30)



(64)



—



52,377



—



52,377 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



3,357,839



3,624



(38,936)



1,095,602



(4,835,658)



(417,529)



—



(417,529) Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



4,717,374



484,830



570,275



1,251,632



(2,368,915)



4,655,196



—



4,655,196 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries



—



—



233,325



17,974



—



251,299



6,519



257,818 Total Equity



4,717,374



484,830



803,600



1,269,606



(2,368,915)



4,906,495



6,519



4,913,014 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 9,734,831

$ 1,669,619

$ 2,741,566

$ 2,114,864

$ 162,350

$ 16,423,230

$ 58,010,870

$ 74,434,100

