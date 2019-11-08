Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

-- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.49 and Core Earnings of $0.52 per Diluted Common Share --

-- Deploys $2.5 Billion of Capital, Including $1.2 Billion in Commercial Lending --

-- Executes $1.1 Billion CRE CLO --

-- Enhances Capital Structure with $400 Million Term Loan B and $100 Million Revolver --

-- Declares Dividend of $0.48 per share for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 --

News provided by

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Nov 08, 2019, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The Company's third quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $140.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $152.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

"We had another strong quarter, with over $2.5 billion of capital deployed across all our segments, including $1.2 billion in Commercial Lending.  Notably, our non-agency residential lending business continued to expand with purchases of over $600 million of loans and the completion of our fourth and largest securitization for $546 million. We also continue to experience growing, double-digit yields in our Property segment.  We expect that these yields will increase over 200 basis points as a result of the $180 million partial cash out refinance of our medical office portfolio and first multifamily portfolio, which have appreciated meaningfully since acquisition.  Our pipeline remains robust, and we expect to invest this capital accretively as we continue to utilize our global organization to find the best opportunities across our cylinders," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

Added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust, "During the quarter, we continued to reduce our reliance on warehouse financing, completing our first $1.1 billion CRE CLO.  The transaction was structurally superior, reducing balance sheet exposure, and with a higher advance rate and lower cost of funds than the repurchase facilities it replaced.  We also executed on a $400 million term loan, which allowed us to increase our unencumbered asset base, providing us with additional capacity to issue attractive corporate debt in the future.  We ended the quarter with a record high of over $8.0 billion of available capacity across our financing facilities, giving us tremendous flexibility as investment opportunities arise."

Dividend

On November 8, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the investor relations section of the website.

To Participate via Telephone:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13695217
The playback can be accessed through November 15, 2019.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $57 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $16 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)




















































Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment

 

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

 

Property

Segment

 

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

 

Corporate

 

Subtotal

 

Securitization

VIEs

 

Total



























Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

145,290

$

22,763

$


$

3,977

$


$

172,030

$


$

172,030

Interest income from investment securities



18,163

810



32,556



51,529

(34,853)

16,676

Servicing fees



97





18,243



18,340

(4,007)

14,333

Rental income





72,251

12,403



84,654



84,654

Other revenues



258

39

125

218



640

(3)

637

Total revenues 

163,808

23,612

72,376

67,397



327,193

(38,863)

288,330

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



363





18

29,829

30,210

28

30,238

Interest expense



51,844

14,422

19,020

8,891

29,142

123,319

(163)

123,156

General and administrative



7,104

4,315

2,170

22,915

3,184

39,688

78

39,766

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



506

21



(364)



163



163

Costs of rental operations

765



24,784

6,019



31,568



31,568

Depreciation and amortization



339

15

23,106

4,809



28,269



28,269

Loan loss provision, net



(39)









(39)



(39)

Other expense



77



46





123



123

Total costs and expenses 

60,959

18,773

69,126

42,288

62,155

253,301

(57)

253,244

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















61,767

61,767

Change in fair value of servicing rights









57



57

(682)

(625)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(303)





22,476



22,173

(21,907)

266

Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



10,088





22,433



32,521



32,521

Earnings from unconsolidated entities



2,507



223

253



2,983

(236)

2,747

Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net



482

(25)



20,700



21,157



21,157

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



15,729

(109)

5,900

(6,376)

6,789

21,933



21,933

Foreign currency loss, net



(15,337)

(319)

(8)





(15,664)



(15,664)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(857)

(2,101)



(194)

(1,472)

(4,624)



(4,624)

Other loss, net





(50)







(50)



(50)

Total other income (loss)

12,309

(2,604)

6,115

59,349

5,317

80,486

38,942

119,428

Income (loss) before income taxes 

115,158

2,235

9,365

84,458

(56,838)

154,378

136

154,514

Income tax (provision) benefit

(3,194)

475



(1,794)



(4,513)



(4,513)

Net income (loss) 

111,964

2,710

9,365

82,664

(56,838)

149,865

136

150,001

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests







(5,250)

(4,219)



(9,469)

(136)

(9,605)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

111,964

$

2,710

$

4,115

$

78,445

$

(56,838)

$

140,396

$


$

140,396

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)






















Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

 

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

 

Property

Segment

 

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

 

Corporate

 

Total





















Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

111,964

$

2,710

$

4,115

$

78,445

$

(56,838)

$

140,396

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





5,250





5,250

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,140

577

83

1,765

9,411

12,976

Management incentive fee









1,875

1,875

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

6



(89)

(146)



(229)

Depreciation and amortization

339

15

23,440

4,444



28,238

Loan loss provision, net

(39)









(39)

Interest income adjustment for securities

(194)





5,345



5,151

Extinguishment of debt, net









(247)

(247)

Other non-cash items





321

191

152

664

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans held-for-sale

(10,088)





(22,433)



(32,521)

Securities

303





(22,476)



(22,173)

Derivatives

(15,749)

109

(4,576)

6,590

(6,913)

(20,539)

Foreign currency

15,337

319

8





15,664

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(2,507)



(223)

(253)



(2,983)

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans held-for-sale

8,383

(230)



22,134



30,287

Securities

373





4,593



4,966

Derivatives

977

64

406

(7,875)



(6,428)

Foreign currency

(3,911)

(171)

(8)





(4,090)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

2,298





1,324



3,622

Sales of properties







(7,221)



(7,221)

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

108,632

$

3,393

$

28,727

$

64,427

$

(52,560)

$

152,619

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.37

$

0.01

$

0.10

$

0.22

$

(0.18)

$

0.52

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)



























 Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

 

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

 

Property

Segment

 

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

 

Corporate

 

Subtotal

 

Securitization

VIEs

 

Total



























Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

462,956

$

74,969

$


$

8,987

$


$

546,912

$


$

546,912

Interest income from investment securities



62,438

2,563



88,012



153,013

(96,160)

56,853

Servicing fees



310





61,366



61,676

(13,902)

47,774

Rental income





215,098

40,686



255,784



255,784

Other revenues



714

732

291

929

26

2,692

(24)

2,668

Total revenues 

526,418

78,264

215,389

199,980

26

1,020,077

(110,086)

909,991

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



1,127





54

74,924

76,105

122

76,227

Interest expense



172,012

49,257

57,142

25,152

84,878

388,441

(487)

387,954

General and administrative



20,626

13,624

5,394

61,943

10,429

112,016

258

112,274

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



915

51



(387)



579



579

Costs of rental operations

1,525



70,846

19,503



91,874



91,874

Depreciation and amortization



695

15

70,078

15,287



86,075



86,075

Loan loss provision, net



2,046

1,196







3,242



3,242

Other expense



230



1,353

194



1,777



1,777

Total costs and expenses 

199,176

64,143

204,813

121,746

170,231

760,109

(107)

760,002

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















164,761

164,761

Change in fair value of servicing rights









(1,617)



(1,617)

(691)

(2,308)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(2,945)





56,431



53,486

(52,491)

995

Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



16,837





48,841



65,678



65,678

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



8,576



(42,538)

3,601



(30,361)

(1,275)

(31,636)

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



3,476

3,041



21,640



28,157



28,157

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



12,024

(3,337)

(3,957)

(16,761)

31,725

19,694



19,694

Foreign currency loss, net



(17,025)

(102)

(7)





(17,134)



(17,134)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(857)

(8,221)



(194)

(1,466)

(10,738)



(10,738)

Other loss, net





(50)





(73)

(123)



(123)

Total other income (loss)

20,086

(8,669)

(46,502)

111,941

30,186

107,042

110,304

217,346

Income (loss) before income taxes 

347,328

5,452

(35,926)

190,175

(140,019)

367,010

325

367,335

Income tax (provision) benefit

(4,778)

746

(258)

(4,090)



(8,380)



(8,380)

Net income (loss) 

342,550

6,198

(36,184)

186,085

(140,019)

358,630

325

358,955

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(392)



(16,322)

(4,121)



(20,835)

(325)

(21,160)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

342,158

$

6,198

$

(52,506)

$

181,964

$

(140,019)

$

337,795

$


$

337,795

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)






















Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

 

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

 

Property

Segment

 

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

 

Corporate

 

Total





















Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

342,158

$

6,198

$

(52,506)

$

181,964

$

(140,019)

$

337,795

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





16,322





16,322

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,757

1,691

229

4,817

16,909

26,403

Management incentive fee









2,048

2,048

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(56)

2

(266)

(451)

(356)

(1,127)

Depreciation and amortization

695

15

71,067

14,181



85,958

Loan loss provision, net

2,046

1,196







3,242

Interest income adjustment for securities

(585)





14,698



14,113

Extinguishment of debt, net









(1,704)

(1,704)

Other non-cash items





(565)

699

470

604

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans held-for-sale

(16,837)





(48,841)



(65,678)

Securities

2,945





(56,431)



(53,486)

Derivatives

(11,763)

3,337

8,457

16,841

(32,915)

(16,043)

Foreign currency

17,025

102

7





17,134

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(8,576)



42,538

(3,601)



30,361

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans held-for-sale

7,180

(985)



49,719



55,914

Securities

970





11,702



12,672

Derivatives

1,800

(1,396)

2,257

(17,114)



(14,453)

Foreign currency

(4,725)

(998)

(7)

9



(5,721)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

7,078



(68,905)

14,194



(47,633)

Sales of properties







(7,297)



(7,297)

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

342,112

$

9,162

$

18,628

$

175,089

$

(155,567)

$

389,424

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

1.17

$

0.03

$

0.06

$

0.60

$

(0.53)

$

1.33

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)



























Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

 

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

 

Property

Segment

 

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

 

Corporate

 

Subtotal

 

Securitization

VIEs

 

Total



























Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$

64,343

$

6,404

$

35,940

$

46,872

$

129,369

$

282,928

$

1,189

$

284,117

Restricted cash

36,771

33,366

21,186

19,218



110,541



110,541

Loans held-for-investment, net

7,636,475

1,281,815



1,363



8,919,653



8,919,653

Loans held-for-sale

809,604

163,932



468,583



1,442,119



1,442,119

Investment securities

938,300

54,048



1,009,249



2,001,597

(1,192,460)

809,137

Properties, net

26,902



2,441,480

261,156



2,729,538



2,729,538

Intangible assets





75,965

68,748



144,713

(24,766)

119,947

Investment in unconsolidated entities

42,518



71,824

33,246



147,588

(21,473)

126,115

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

37,507

652

21,994

603

20,727

81,483



81,483

Accrued interest receivable

43,747

4,015

245

1,321

3,125

52,453

(676)

51,777

Other assets

98,664

5,978

72,932

64,068

9,129

250,771

2

250,773

VIE assets, at fair value













59,249,054

59,249,054

Total Assets

$

9,734,831

$

1,669,619

$

2,741,566

$

2,114,864

$

162,350

$

16,423,230

$

58,010,870

$

74,434,100

Liabilities and Equity























Liabilities:























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

25,836

$

15,719

$

69,550

$

72,055

$

50,868

$

234,028

$

92

$

234,120

Related-party payable







44

24,442

24,486



24,486

Dividends payable









137,273

137,273



137,273

Derivative liabilities

2,336

904



1,541



4,781



4,781

Secured financing agreements, net

4,061,849

1,168,166

1,868,416

771,618

391,989

8,262,038

(13,950)

8,248,088

Collateralized loan obligations, net

927,436









927,436



927,436

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,926,693

1,926,693



1,926,693

VIE liabilities, at fair value













58,018,209

58,018,209

Total Liabilities

5,017,457

1,184,789

1,937,966

845,258

2,531,265

11,516,735

58,004,351

69,521,086

Equity:























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:























Common stock









2,871

2,871



2,871

Additional paid-in capital

1,307,064

481,206

609,241

156,094

2,568,066

5,121,671



5,121,671

Treasury stock









(104,194)

(104,194)



(104,194)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

52,471



(30)

(64)



52,377



52,377

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

3,357,839

3,624

(38,936)

1,095,602

(4,835,658)

(417,529)



(417,529)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

4,717,374

484,830

570,275

1,251,632

(2,368,915)

4,655,196



4,655,196

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries





233,325

17,974



251,299

6,519

257,818

Total Equity

4,717,374

484,830

803,600

1,269,606

(2,368,915)

4,906,495

6,519

4,913,014

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

9,734,831

$

1,669,619

$

2,741,566

$

2,114,864

$

162,350

$

16,423,230

$

58,010,870

$

74,434,100

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.starwoodpropertytrust.com

You just read:

Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

News provided by

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Nov 08, 2019, 07:00 ET