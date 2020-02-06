STARZ AND LIONSGATE INK OUTPUT DEAL FOR SPLIT THEATRICAL STREAMING WINDOW IN THE UK

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STARZPLAY, the Starz platform's premium international streaming service, today announced that it has entered a theatrical output deal with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) for split first pay streaming rights in the UK to Lionsgate's recently released and upcoming feature films.

Under the multi-year agreement, STARZPLAY subscribers in the UK will be able to access Lionsgate first-run movies including the blockbuster original film Knives Out, which has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, the acclaimed Bombshell, which has earned three Academy Award® nominations, hit titles such as Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood along with Lionsgate UK's The Personal History of David Copperfield and Military Wives. Lionsgate's feature film slate grossed nearly $1.3 billion at the global box office in 2019.

"One of our top priorities is to supply STARZPLAY with a deep roster of exciting Lionsgate content that complements their original programming and 3rd party acquisitions as they continue to launch their service around the world," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. "This agreement reflects a thoughtful and flexible approach to our windowing strategies while building value through the continued combination of our IP creation and platform distribution capabilities."

"We're delighted to bring Lionsgate's slate of star-driven and critically-acclaimed feature films to our UK subscribers," said Starz Executive Vice President of International Digital Networks Superna Kalle. "Offering consumers great content is key to growing our subscriber base as we continue our international rollout, and this partnership only scratches the surface of what Lionsgate and Starz can achieve together."

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate President of International Television & Digital Distribution Agapy Kapouranis, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television Sales Nicky Wood, and Vice President of UK, Turkey & Greece Television Sales Nazneen Sethi.

The Lionsgate titles join the critically acclaimed and popular TV series already available on STARZPLAY including "The Act," "Pennyworth," "Castle Rock" and "The Spanish Princess."

STARZPLAY, launched in 2018, has already expanded its premium streaming platform into 49 countries. It gives subscribers the opportunity to watch a highly curated portfolio of STARZ premium content, films and television series from Lionsgate's 17,000-title library, and an exciting line-up of third-party acquisitions, with future STARZ Originals airing exclusively on STARZPLAY day-and-date with the US.

About STARZPLAY

Starz, a Lionsgate Company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), continues to grow its global footprint with its ongoing expansion of the STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform in a growing number of territories. The STARZPLAY premium streaming service gives subscribers the opportunity to watch STARZ premium content all in one place, with future STARZ Originals airing exclusively on STARZPLAY day-and-date with the US. Available through its own direct to consumer STARZPLAY app, global digital broadcast services, multi-channel video distributors, telecommunications companies and other online and digital platforms, STARZPLAY offers subscribers access to STARZ Original series, premium movies and curated content focused on a global audience. STARZPLAY is currently available in Europe and Latin America on Apple TV, in France, Germany, Mexico and the UK on Amazon Prime Video channels and on the following local platforms: in Mexico on izzi and Totalplay; in Spain on Orange and Vodafone; in the UK on Virgin Media; and as Starz in Canada in alliance with Bell Media.

About Starz

Starz (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ® brand, STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, including the highly-rated STARZ app. With the launch of the STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform and STARZ PLAY Arabia, Starz is expanding its global footprint in a growing number of territories. Sold through multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.

About Lionsgate

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. Lionsgate film and television properties also support a global network of location-based entertainment and other branded attractions as well as a robust video game business. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

