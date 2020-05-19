STARZPLAY Partners With Zain to Boost Customer Acquisition and Make Access to Content Even Easier

STARZPLAY will accelerate customer acquisition through Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) integration, signing agreements with Zain in three countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. This also marks STARZPLAY's first-ever DCB integration in Iraq – providing seamless access to its video content for Zain's 15.7 million customers.

DCB is a critical success factor for reaching mass audiences across MENA markets, where not all would-be-subscribers have access to a credit card – especially those younger demographics who prefer to consume their content on demand. Making payments through local telecom operators as part of their standard prepaid or post-paid bills is quick and convenient, and means they can watch STARZPLAY's killer content straight from their phone, or at home via smart TV or games console.

Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO at STARZPLAY, said: "We're really excited about this strategic partnership with Zain, as it means we can make watching our premium content even easier for millions of Zain subscribers in KSA, Kuwait and Iraq. Who doesn't want hassle-free payments, no extra bills or paperwork, and access to binge-worthy series and blockbuster movies on demand? This is a great opportunity to continue to broaden our reach and connect with those new audiences across the MENA region that we know will love STARZPLAY."

STARZPLAY has strategic partnerships with 21 telcos across the region including Etisalat Group, du, STC, Mobily, Orange Group, Viva Group, Ooredoo Group, Maroc Telcom – offering subscription via prepaid and post-paid mobile to subscribers.

STARZPLAY subscribers can enjoy full HD and 4K content on most internet-enabled devices, smart TVs and game consoles, and it is widely available on regional IPTV services. Its iOS and Android apps are installed on more than three million devices – with the additional feature of offline playback downloads. With more than 10,000 hours of premium content, STARZPLAY is today the number one player in the MENA region. The service is available in 20 countries across the MENA region and Pakistan for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere and from any device.

