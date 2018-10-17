STASH Named to the 2018 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named STASH to the second annual Fintech 250 list, a prestigious group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

"After we named the inaugural Fintech 250 in 2017, they went on to raise $23B including 30 rounds of over $100 million. 22 of the Fintech 250 have already exited with half via IPO. This year, we've added 113 new companies to the Fintech 250 using the CB Insights Mosaic algorithm, and the group is broad, covering everything from insurance tech to consumer banking to capital markets tech. We look forward to the success of this year's group," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

The CB Insights research team selected the Fintech 250 companies based on several factors including data submitted by each company and their Mosaic Score. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies. Through this evidence-based, statistically-driven approach, the Mosaic Score can help predict a company's momentum, market health and financial viability.

Starting today, CB Insights customers can view the Fintech 250 on Stories, the newest product feature allowing teams to easily create beautiful presentations powered by real-time data visualizations.

STASH, one of the fastest growing investing apps in the U.S., simplifies the financial services experience, offering education and access to help improve the financial well-being of millions of people across the country. With nearly 3M clients, the platform's full suite of products includes personal investment accounts, Traditional and Roth IRA's, custodial investment accounts, as well as cash back features so customers can automatically earn money when they shop at thousands of merchants nationwide.

To see the full Fintech 250 list, go to: https://www.cbinsights.com/research/fintech-250-startups-most-promising/

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About STASH

STASH, one of the fastest growing consumer investing apps in the U.S., simplifies the financial services experience, offering education and access to help improve the financial well-being of millions of people across the U.S. Through a curated selection of over 150 stocks and ETFs, STASH clients can build personalized portfolios that reflect their investing interests, beliefs, and goals. The platform's full suite of products includes personal investment accounts, Traditional and Roth IRA's, custodial investment accounts, as well as cash back features so customers can automatically earn money when they shop at thousands of merchants nationwide. Based in New York City, STASH launched in October 2015 by Wall Street veterans, Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson.

Stash Financial, Inc. is a digital financial services company offering financial products for U.S. based consumers. Advisory products and services are offered through Stash Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor. Stash Capital LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC , serves as introducing broker for Stash Clients' advisory accounts. Apex Clearing Corporation , a third-party SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC , provides clearing and execution services and serves as qualified custodian for advisory assets of Stash Clients. Products offered by Stash Investments LLC and Stash Capital LLC are Not FDIC Insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value. See our disclosures page for more information.

