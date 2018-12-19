STAT Overnight Delivery Releases SMS Updates

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STAT Overnight Delivery — a leader in medication delivery serving the pharmacy market — announced that it has added SMS texting to its growing suite of technology offerings. This new feature, which is provided to customers at no extra charge, is an extension of STAT's commitment to continually improving communication between pharmacies, patients, and drivers.

"Our pharmacies have received positive feedback from their customers about getting real-time text updates about their medication," said Nick Burns, manager at STAT Overnight. "Additionally, pharmacies have said that using texts has decreased calls from patients and therefore increased their productivity."

The SMS updates inform customers when their order has been submitted by their pharmacy and when the package has been delivered. The update also provides customers with their order number, a customer service phone number, and a link to the STAT website. Many pharmacies nationwide have recently committed to deploying the text updates.

"The service was excellent. I was able to reach staff when I called," wrote customer Karen Aaron in a 5-star Google review. "They were very professional and delivered my medicine to my front door during the time that it was promised."

The addition of texting is part of STAT Overnight's commitment to making delivery as convenient as possible for pharmacies and patients. STAT also provides GPS tracking, photo capture of delivered packages, signature capture, and email notifications. All product updates are delivered in one convenient installation.

STAT Overnight specializes in medication overnight delivery services for the pharmacy industry. STAT delivers hundreds of thousands of medication packages every month on behalf of customers all over the Southwest region of the United States. Founded in 2012, STAT Overnight Delivery has created more than 150 jobs in four states — Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas — and is expanding nationwide. A Denver, Colorado office will open in 2019. Learn more at www.statovernight.com.

