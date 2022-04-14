State Champions to Vie for Scholarship Dollars

Apr 14, 2022, 14:56 ET
The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest"
INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
|
Who:
|
50 state and territorial high school speech champions.
|
What:
|
Will vie for scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 in the final round of the 83rd
|
When:
|
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
|
9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 23, will narrow field from 50 to 18
|
Where:
|
Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel, 2544 Executive Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
POC Kim Shriver 317-371-3557.
|
Cool Under
Pressure:
|
Competitors will deliver a rehearsed 8-10-minute address and a randomly assigned 3 to
|
Background:
|
The nearly 2-million member American Legion, the nation's largest veterans
|
Media
|
SOURCE The American Legion
Share this article