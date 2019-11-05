State Forty Eight wins 2019 Spirit of Enterprise Award

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- State Forty Eight, the apparel line that offers gear for those proud to represent the state of Arizona, has been named the winner of the 2019 Spirit of Enterprise Award for its innovation and growth, as well as its ethics and positive impact on Arizona's economy. State Forty Eight is known for redefining the status-quo and inspiring others to rise up and stand for what they believe in.

Co-founder Michael Spangenberg will accept the 2019 Spirit of Enterprise Award on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Spirit of Enterprise is part of the Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) luncheon series, presented by Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business.

Now in its 23rd year, Spirit of Enterprise honors Arizona's best companies and entrepreneurs for creating jobs, boosting the economy, and delivering great customer service.

"Spirit of Enterprise has been a foundational event for over 20 years," says W. P. Carey School of Business Dean Amy Hillman. "It's always wonderful to recognize a local business that's leading change, so I'm eager to honor State Forty Eight for its incredible success since debuting only six years ago, and to hear more about the company's journey from Michael Spangenberg."

About the speaker:

A native Arizonan, Michael Spangenberg co-founded State Forty Eight with Stephen and Nicholas Polando out of a shared passion and appreciation for the great state of Arizona.

"To receive the Spirit of Enterprise Award is such an honor. State Forty Eight is committed to making a difference in our community by spreading love and positivity through Arizona-inspired products. Our values align with this accomplishment, and I am grateful to accept this on behalf of State Forty Eight," said Spangenberg.

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, State Forty Eight is in its third year of partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, outfitting the in-game entertainment crew, the Rally-backs, as well as selling the clothing brand in the team shop. It also sells apparel at its second brick-and-mortar location at The Churchill, an open-air court featuring nine other small local businesses. Twelve Arizona retailers carry State Forty Eight apparel, including the Phoenix Suns team shop.

A pivotal event in the annual ECP calendar, the Spirit of Enterprise Award luncheon will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Camelback Golf Club. Tickets for non-members are available for $85.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in more than 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

About State Forty Eight

Founded in 2013 by local entrepreneurs, Michael Spangenberg and Stephen and Nicholas Polando, State Forty Eight was born out of a shared passion and appreciation for the great state of Arizona. More than just an apparel line, State Forty Eight represents a lifestyle, a sense of community, and is an expression of pride.

From sports fans and outdoor explorers to the more fashion-forward, the homegrown brand offers gear for all that's both stylish and comfortable. Above all else though, State Forty Eight is about redefining the status-quo and inspiring others to rise up and stand for something they believe in, and the logo serves as a reminder to proclaim your passions but never forget where you came from." Learn more at statefortyeight.com.

