State lawmakers ask Pence for more time to address election results

AMHERST, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scores of state lawmakers from the pivotal presidential battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have signed a letter asking Vice President Mike Pence to delay the congressional acceptance of Electoral College votes for at least 10 days after January 6.

The legislators assert that they need the extra time to review "an unprecedented and admitted defiance of state law and procedural irregularities raising questions about the validity of hundreds of thousands of ballots," which could necessitate that they decertify their states' current slates of presidential electors.

A new summary of election irregularities, titled "Bought and Sold for Big Tech Gold: How an Unprecedented Private-Public Partnership Subverted the 2020 Election," is being sent separately to Members of Congress by Phill Kline, director of Got Freedom?, a 501(c)4 nonprofit focused on election integrity. Further information about the evidence contained in that document can be found at: https://got-freedom.org/evidence/ .

"These elected officials are not asking Mike Pence to overturn the election results, and they're certainly not trying to subvert our democracy," said Kline. "Rather, they're simply requesting that they be allowed to perform the role required of them by the Constitution — an opportunity that in some cases has been actively denied by their own governors."

The letter was signed by 88 lawmakers, with more signing on by the hour, and similar letters have been signed by other legislators in the swing states, bringing the total to well over 100 total signatories.

The letter notes that while January 6 is the date established by federal law for Congress to accept and count Electoral College votes, an even higher authority — the U.S. Constitution — supersedes this deadline because it assigns ultimate authority over elections to the state legislatures, many of which have not had an opportunity to convene since Election Day.

"We intend on fulfilling our oaths of office by properly investigating and determining whether the election should be certified, or decertified, by our respective state legislatures," the lawmakers state. "Additional time must be afforded for the legislatures to meet and for state legislators to fulfill their constitutional duties."

The extra time they are requesting will not interfere with the constitutionally-imposed deadline of noon on January 20, the letter points out, arguing that adherence to the Constitution should take precedence over procedural deadlines set by federal law.

"American elections must be transparent, inclusive, and produce results in which the American people have faith," the legislators remind Vice President Pence. "The 2020 election, thus far, has failed in this respect. Your actions consistent with this request can repair this failing."

SOURCE Got Freedom?