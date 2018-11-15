State Level Small Wireless Facilities (SWF) in the United States - 2018 Legislative Analysis
The "United States State Level Small Wireless Facilities Legislative Analysis, 2018 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the individual state level legislation regarding small wireless facilities (SWF) and micro wireless facilities (MWF).
The report analyzes 26 states that have already passed or are in the process of passing small wireless facilities legislation.
Features
- Individual State Level Small Wireless Facilities Legislative Analysis
Comparison of States by:
- SWF Antenna Volume
- SWF Other Equipment Volume
- SWF Collocation Application Permit Fees
- SWF Collocation Rates
- SWF Right-of-Way (ROW) Rates
- MWF Equipment and Antenna Size
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act Legislation Pace Increasing Since 2017
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Baseline for State Small Wireless Facilities Legislation
CHAPTER 1: WIRELESS FACILITY DEFINITIONS
CHAPTER 2: LEGISLATIVE COMPLIANCE
- Permitted Use
- Collocation vs. New/Replacement
- Fees vs. Rates
- Application Permit Processing Restrictions
- Application Permit Approval/Denial Shot Clock Restrictions
- Special Case for Micro Wireless Facilities
CHAPTER 3: STATE LEGISLATION
CHAPTER 4: PASSED/ENACTED STATE LEGISLATION ANALYSIS
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Missouri
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
CHAPTER 5: IN PROCESS STATE LEGISLATION ANALYSIS
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Washington
- West Virginia
