State Level Small Wireless Facilities (SWF) in the United States - 2018 Legislative Analysis

The "United States State Level Small Wireless Facilities Legislative Analysis, 2018 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the individual state level legislation regarding small wireless facilities (SWF) and micro wireless facilities (MWF).

The report analyzes 26 states that have already passed or are in the process of passing small wireless facilities legislation.

Features

Individual State Level Small Wireless Facilities Legislative Analysis

Comparison of States by:

SWF Antenna Volume

SWF Other Equipment Volume

SWF Collocation Application Permit Fees

SWF Collocation Rates

SWF Right-of-Way (ROW) Rates

MWF Equipment and Antenna Size

Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act Legislation Pace Increasing Since 2017

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Baseline for State Small Wireless Facilities Legislation

CHAPTER 1: WIRELESS FACILITY DEFINITIONS

CHAPTER 2: LEGISLATIVE COMPLIANCE



Permitted Use

Collocation vs. New/Replacement

Fees vs. Rates

Application Permit Processing Restrictions

Application Permit Approval/Denial Shot Clock Restrictions

Special Case for Micro Wireless Facilities

CHAPTER 3: STATE LEGISLATION

CHAPTER 4: PASSED/ENACTED STATE LEGISLATION ANALYSIS



Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Missouri

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

CHAPTER 5: IN PROCESS STATE LEGISLATION ANALYSIS



Michigan

Minnesota

New York

Pennsylvania

Washington

West Virginia

