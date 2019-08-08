State of California awards Highland Events a Cannabis Event License to Host the World's Largest Pop-Up Dispensary at Outside Lands in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This August 9th-11th, 2019, the world's largest pop-up dispensary will open at Outside Lands in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Now in its 2nd year, the partnership between Outside Lands and Highland Events brings legal cannabis concessions, for 21+ patrons, to the Grass Lands experience of the festival, a first for a large scale music event in the United States.

Highland Events is the nation's leading cannabis concessionaire, specializing in the curation of leading cannabis brand sponsors and premium cannabis products and experiences at mainstream events, venues and concerts. In partnership with Outside Lands, Highland Events launched the first Grass Lands cannabis activation in 2018. Highland Events has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between pop culture and the regulated cannabis industry.

The Grass Lands cannabis experience and concessions area spans multiple acres of the music festival and will showcase world leading cannabis brands including Cookies, Kiva Confections, Eaze, ABSOLUTEXTRACTS, BLOOM FARMS , Hi-Fi Hops and more. Highland Events is the licensed cannabis concessionaire and co-produces the activation with Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents.

Highland Events prides itself on introducing cannabis to a mainstream demographic, pioneering how to efficiently and compliantly dispense cannabis at major events, venues and festivals. Highland has been developing compliance and operational standards it plans to roll out across the United States.

"Grass Lands demonstrates that creative cannabis activations are a valuable way for new consumers to interact with top brands, creating unique impressions and developing brand loyalty across multiple demographics," said Martin Kaufman, CEO of MKSI Investments, a California-based cannabis accelerator fund with a controlling interest in Highland Events. "Event sponsorship for the festival is up significantly and the opportunity for expansion is clear."

Taking place at San Francisco's historic Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands brings world-class artist headliners and more than 210,000 people over the course of the three-day event. Musical acts include Paul Simon, Twenty-One Pilots, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Kacey Musgraves, blink-182, The Lumineers and many more.

"We love working with Outside Lands and are proud to be hosting the first large format cannabis concessions," said Salwa Ibrahim, Co-Founder and COO of Highland Events.Ibrahim and her team command over a decade of experience operating high volume cannabis retail in complex regulatory environments like Nevada and California.

Steve Welkom, festival co-founder and COO of Another Planet Entertainment, stated, "We are excited to expand the festival's offerings to include cannabis concessions within the Grass Lands activation area. Regulatory compliance is paramount at this scale; we work with Highland Events because of their extensive experience and connections in the industry, which has been key to elevating Grass Lands this year."

"Outside Lands is one of the best events for making a big splash so it's a natural fit for Hi-Fi Hops." said Dennis Hunter, CEO of CannaCraft which produces a number of leading brands including a popular cannabis infused beverage in partnership with Lagunitas Brewing Co. "A bunch of our products are perfect for concert and festival concessions and we love creative ways to build brand awareness."

Highland Events provides a pathway for the producers of concerts, venues and major music festivals to integrate legal cannabis concessions into their events. The company utilizes its vast expertise in cannabis regulations and compliance, as well as its proprietary methodologies, to create upscale, one-of-a-kind cannabis experiences that complement an event's demographics and style.

MKSI Investments is a leading CA based cannabis investment fund and business accelerator. The firm has helped develop brands and assets with some of the biggest cannabis companies in the industry, including a controlling interest in Highland Events.

