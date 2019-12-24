State of College Course Materials, 2018-2019 - Current Landscape Conditions in the Higher Education Market/Competitive Environment for Publishers & Distributors of Instructional Resources

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of College Course Materials 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

College Course Materials Market reports provide a grounding in the market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S.: the changes in the market landscape and how the instructional materials industry is addressing those changes.

State of College Course Materials 2018-2019 is now available and focuses on two main areas:

Current landscape conditions in the higher education market

The competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs

In this report, the author provides both sizing and context for the market segments of new course materials: new textbooks (print), digital media (including e-textbooks) and used textbooks.



The report provides market segment sales estimates for 2017 and 2018 with segment projections for 2019 and discusses the developments in the industry and higher education market that led to changes in sales of new print textbooks, digital media - including e-textbooks, as well as used textbooks.



In this report, the author examines the conditions in the market - particularly enrollment, funding and policy - that shape the environment that publishers and providers of instructional technology sell into. The author also examines the various strategies publishers and distributors are employing to address the needs of instructors and students as well as maximizing their own position in the market in the time period of 2018 and the first half of 2019.



Topics covered in this report include:

Student enrollment by institutional type, 2017

Changing approaches of the for-profit career-college industry to meet needs of students

How states are addressing the costs students confront in getting a college education

Federal relaxation of regulations governing for-profit institutions

Tracking change in state support of higher education

Growing emphasis on workforce education and the focus on apprenticeships

Changes in how states are approaching remedial education in math and English

Accelerating adoption of inclusive access programs

Course materials sales by segments (all new course materials, print textbooks, e-textbooks and digital media, used textbooks and total market) for 2017 and 2018 with 2019 projections

Changing balance of print and digital media

Impact of open educational resources (OER) and textbook rentals

Companies Mentioned



Chegg

Follett

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Wiley

Key Topics Covered



1 Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Introduction

Table The Marist Mindset List, Selected Facts for the Class of 2023

4 Market Size & Structure

Institution Types and Numbers

For-Profit/Nonprofit Split among Private Institutions



Table Degree-Granting Postsecondary Institutions, 2017-2018



Two-Year vs. Four-Year



Institutional Closure and Consolidation

Where Students Are Enrolled

Table U.S. Undergraduate Enrollment by Characteristics, Fall 2000, 2010, 2017



Student Demographics



Tackling Enrollment Issues in California and Ohio

and

For-Profits Work on Improving Their Position



Table Career College Enrollment Index



The Appeal of Distance Education



Table Undergraduate Enrollment in Distance Education Courses, Fall 2017 v. Fall 2016

Degrees by the Numbers

Table Certificate/Associate/ Bachelor's Degrees Awarded, 2016-2017 vs. 1999-2000

Degrees of Choice

Table Associate and Bachelor's Degrees Awarded in 2016-2017 and Change from 2015-2016



Programs of Choice Online

5 Policy & Funding

Introduction

Costs of Attending College in 2018-2019

Table Undergraduate Tuition and Fees, 2018-2019 vs. 2017-2018

Federal Education Budget

Table Selected Appropriations for Postsecondary Education, FY 2019 - FY 2020P ($ in 000 except for Max Pell Grant , which is actual; P=projected)

, which is actual; P=projected) HEA Heads Federal Policy Initiatives

Continuing Shift in Federal Regulations

Gainful Employment Repealed



Accreditation Oversight Eased



Protecting Student Borrowers

State Support for Higher Education

Table State Fiscal Support for Higher Education, FY2019 vs. FY2018 (Fiscal 2019 is July 1 , 2018- June 30, 2019 ; $ in 000; ranked by % change)

, 2018- ; $ in 000; ranked by % change)

Free-Tuition Programs Continue to Spread



Table Extent of Tuition-Free Programs across the States



Colorado Contributes to College Savings

Workforce Development

New Apprenticeship Legislation in New Jersey



Wyoming Helps Adult Students



Trump Administration Proposes Apprenticeship Rules



Table Scaling Apprenticeship Grant Awards, 2019

6 Course Materials

Introduction

Student Spending on Course Materials Declines Again

Texas Changes Approach to Developmental Courses



Table Key Takeaways for Developmental Education Among the States



Michigan Adjusts College Algebra

Publishers Step up New Strategies in H1 2019

Table Higher Education and University Presses Sales, H1 2019 vs. H1 2018 ($ in 000)



Segmenting Industry Sales



Table Sales by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2017-2019P ($ in 000,000)

Course Materials 2017-2019P ($ in 000,000)

The Changing Circumstances of Print Textbooks

Publishers Work to Change Landscape

Table Leading College Publishers by Higher Education Revenue, 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in 000,000)



New Digital Focus at Pearson



Table Leading College Publishers by Revenue, H1 2019 vs. H1 2018 ($ in 000)



Cengage Focus: Affordability, Accelerating Digital



McGraw-Hill Education Drives up Digital Billings



Table Publishers' U.S. Higher Education Digital Metrics, H1 2019



Wiley Reorganizes Education Businesses

OER Solidifies Participation in College Market

McGraw-Hill Introduces Open Learning Solutions



OpenStax Increases Penetration

Alternative Course Materials & Tools Initiatives

SUNY Expands OER



Online Homework



AI Author

M&A Activity Points to Industry Shifts

Table Higher Education Merger & Acquisition Index, H1 2019

7 Distribution

Introduction

Where Students Acquire Course Materials

Table Where Students Purchase Course Materials, 2019 vs. 2018

Bookstores Shift from Sales to Service

Chegg Services Surge



Digital Student Solutions Is key to B&N Ed Future



Follett Expands Inclusive Access Program

Publishers' Growing Role in Sales & Distribution

Rental and Other Approaches



Building with Inclusive Access



Pearson Shifts Higher Education Strategy



Table Publishers and Inclusive Access Initiatives, 2019

